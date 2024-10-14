High School

Vote: Who is the top goalkeeper in Oregon high school boys soccer in 2024?

Who is the best goalkeeper in Oregon high school boys soccer in 2024?

As the 2024 Oregon high school boys soccer season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.

Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top goalkeeper this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.

Goalkeeper voting will conclude Monday, Nov. 4, at 11:59 p.m.

WHO IS OREGON’S TOP BOYS GOALKEEPER?

Clayton Brazier, North Valley, junior 

Miles DeGraw, Tualatin, sophomore

Adam Clem, La Salle Prep, senior

Jesus Curiel, Oregon City, senior

David Downey, Glencoe, senior

Kellen Fitzpatrick, Marist Catholic, junior

Roman Gould, Stayton, senior

Ryan Hendrickson, Lincoln, senior

Kai Hoogesteger, Crescent Valley, senior 

Ben Korngold, Oregon Episcopal, junior

Fox Mason, Jesuit, junior

Derek Puppo, Cleveland, junior

Matt Sievert, Lake Oswego, senior 

Olanda Tangkjaer, Lakeridge, junior

Gabe Wong, Westside Christian, senior 

