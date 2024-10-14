Vote: Who is the top goalkeeper in Oregon high school boys soccer in 2024?
As the 2024 Oregon high school boys soccer season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.
Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top goalkeeper this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.
Goalkeeper voting will conclude Monday, Nov. 4, at 11:59 p.m.
WHO IS OREGON’S TOP BOYS GOALKEEPER?
Clayton Brazier, North Valley, junior
Miles DeGraw, Tualatin, sophomore
Adam Clem, La Salle Prep, senior
Jesus Curiel, Oregon City, senior
David Downey, Glencoe, senior
Kellen Fitzpatrick, Marist Catholic, junior
Roman Gould, Stayton, senior
Ryan Hendrickson, Lincoln, senior
Kai Hoogesteger, Crescent Valley, senior
Ben Korngold, Oregon Episcopal, junior
Fox Mason, Jesuit, junior
Derek Puppo, Cleveland, junior
Matt Sievert, Lake Oswego, senior
Olanda Tangkjaer, Lakeridge, junior
Gabe Wong, Westside Christian, senior