Vote: Who is the top libero/defensive specialist in Oregon high school volleyball in 2024?
As the 2024 Oregon high school volleyball season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.
Outside hitters | Liberos/defensive specialists | Setters/right-side | Middle blockers
Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top libero/defensive specialist this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.
Libero/defensive specialist voting will conclude Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11:59 p.m.
WHO IS OREGON’S TOP LIBERO/DEFENSIVE SPECIALIST?
Avery Axmaker, South Salem, senior
Addy Azavedo, Jesuit, senior
Brooke Braude, Bend, senior
Olive Clapp, Portland Christian, junior
Emma Comer, Oregon City, senior
Savannah Elster, Ashland, junior
Finley Evans, Pendleton, sophomore
Grady Heinle, Central Catholic, junior
Monica Holder, Lakeridge, senior
Emily Krauss, Pleasant Hill, senior
Ashlynn Komp, Scappoose, senior
Mady Lebeck, Westview, sophomore
Laney Lee, Taft, junior
Olivia Lyons, Warrenton, senior
Brooklyn Rapp, McMinnville, senior
Lucie Reynolds, Summit, senior
Helen Schmitz, Silverton, senior
Elise Seals, Vale, senior
Jasmyn Spencer, Milwaukie, junior
Bailey Temple, Burns, sophomore
Avi Trees, Nelson, junior
Lia Wagner, Sherwood, senior