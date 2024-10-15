High School

Vote: Who is the top libero/defensive specialist in Oregon high school volleyball in 2024?

René Ferrán

As the 2024 Oregon high school volleyball season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.

Outside hitters | Liberos/defensive specialists | Setters/right-side | Middle blockers

Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top libero/defensive specialist this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.

Libero/defensive specialist voting will conclude Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11:59 p.m.

Avery Axmaker, South Salem, senior 

Addy Azavedo, Jesuit, senior 

Brooke Braude, Bend, senior 

Olive Clapp, Portland Christian, junior 

Emma Comer, Oregon City, senior 

Savannah Elster, Ashland, junior 

Finley Evans, Pendleton, sophomore 

Grady Heinle, Central Catholic, junior 

Monica Holder, Lakeridge, senior 

Emily Krauss, Pleasant Hill, senior 

Ashlynn Komp, Scappoose, senior 

Mady Lebeck, Westview, sophomore

Laney Lee, Taft, junior 

Olivia Lyons, Warrenton, senior 

Brooklyn Rapp, McMinnville, senior

Lucie Reynolds, Summit, senior

Helen Schmitz, Silverton, senior 

Elise Seals, Vale, senior 

Jasmyn Spencer, Milwaukie, junior

Bailey Temple, Burns, sophomore

Avi Trees, Nelson, junior 

Lia Wagner, Sherwood, senior

