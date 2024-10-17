High School

Vote: Who is the top middle blocker in Oregon high school volleyball in 2024?

Who is the best of the best among middle blockers in Oregon?

Who is the best middle blocker in Oregon high school volleyball in 2024?
Who is the best middle blocker in Oregon high school volleyball in 2024?

As the 2024 Oregon high school volleyball season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.

Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top middle blocker this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.

Middle blocker voting will conclude Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11:59 p.m.

WHO IS OREGON’S TOP MIDDLE BLOCKER?

Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford, junior 

Maeve Albert, Valley Catholic, sophomore

Natalie Baker, Clatskanie, senior

Taelyn Bentley, South Albany, senior 

Harry Berry, Milwaukie, senior 

Cali Bitzer, Mazama, junior 

Sophia Brandes, Wilsonville, senior 

Katie Brewer, Centennial, senior

Avery Brown, Pendleton, junior 

Lillimae Brumble, Crook County, junior 

Brooklyn Butler, South Salem, senior 

Lainey Day, Nelson, junior 

Joya Euhus, Santiam Christian, senior 

Anna Gladwin, McDaniel, senior

Alexa Gugliotta, Crater, senior 

Ella Haury, Silverton, junior

Addison Herber, Western Christian, sophomore

Caitlyn Horrell, Burns, senior

Addison Johanson, Portland Christian, sophomore 

Willa Kayfes, Valley Catholic, senior 

Jacie Madden, Klamath Union, senior 

Olie Madsen, Westview, senior

Olivia Olsen, Lakeridge, junior

Malia Parker, Central Catholic, senior 

Audra Rose, St. Paul, senior 

Ava Roundy, Marist Catholic, senior

Hayley Schaaf, Catlin Gabel, junior 

Carlie Shields, Bend, senior

Steel Sinai, Westview, senior

Makena VandenBos, Bend, junior

Aubree Weisner, Trinity Lutheran, senior

Chase Zanon, Catlin Gabel, freshman

