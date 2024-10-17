Vote: Who is the top middle blocker in Oregon high school volleyball in 2024?
Who is the best of the best among middle blockers in Oregon?
As the 2024 Oregon high school volleyball season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.
Outside hitters | Liberos/defensive specialists | Setters/right-side | Middle blockers
Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top middle blocker this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.
Middle blocker voting will conclude Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11:59 p.m.
WHO IS OREGON’S TOP MIDDLE BLOCKER?
Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford, junior
Maeve Albert, Valley Catholic, sophomore
Natalie Baker, Clatskanie, senior
Taelyn Bentley, South Albany, senior
Harry Berry, Milwaukie, senior
Cali Bitzer, Mazama, junior
Sophia Brandes, Wilsonville, senior
Katie Brewer, Centennial, senior
Avery Brown, Pendleton, junior
Lillimae Brumble, Crook County, junior
Brooklyn Butler, South Salem, senior
Lainey Day, Nelson, junior
Joya Euhus, Santiam Christian, senior
Anna Gladwin, McDaniel, senior
Alexa Gugliotta, Crater, senior
Ella Haury, Silverton, junior
Addison Herber, Western Christian, sophomore
Caitlyn Horrell, Burns, senior
Addison Johanson, Portland Christian, sophomore
Willa Kayfes, Valley Catholic, senior
Jacie Madden, Klamath Union, senior
Olie Madsen, Westview, senior
Olivia Olsen, Lakeridge, junior
Malia Parker, Central Catholic, senior
Audra Rose, St. Paul, senior
Ava Roundy, Marist Catholic, senior
Hayley Schaaf, Catlin Gabel, junior
Carlie Shields, Bend, senior
Steel Sinai, Westview, senior
Makena VandenBos, Bend, junior
Aubree Weisner, Trinity Lutheran, senior
Chase Zanon, Catlin Gabel, freshman
