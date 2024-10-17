High School

Vote: Who is the top midfielder in Oregon high school boys soccer in 2024?

Who is the best of the best among midfielders in Oregon?

René Ferrán

Who is the best midfielder in Oregon high school boys soccer in 2024?
Who is the best midfielder in Oregon high school boys soccer in 2024? / Photo by Taylor Balkom

As the 2024 Oregon high school boys soccer season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.

Forwards | Midfielders | Defenders | Goalkeepers

Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top midfielder this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.

Midfielder voting will conclude Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11:59 p.m.

WHO IS OREGON’S TOP BOYS MIDFIELDER?

Diego Alvarado Roldan, Glencoe, senior 

Alex Atkerson, Marist Catholic, senior 

Tim Bell, Scappoose, sophomore

Luis Caballero Uhtoff, Ashland, junior 

Luis Camacho, McNary, senior

Everett Caspell, Tualatin, senior

Diego Cruz, North Salem, junior 

Max David, Santiam Christian, senior

Sarp Erdem, Lakeridge, junior

Kyle Fitzpatrick, Thurston, senior

Christian Gonzalez, Cottage Grove, senior 

Pablo Guevara, Lincoln, senior

Jesus Gutierrez, Madras, junior

Oliver Hamilton, Oregon City, senior 

Tobias Karl, Oregon Episcopal, senior

Gabe Lachman, Summit, senior

Julian Lara, Hood River Valley, senior

Ivan Lopez, Ontario, sophomore

Nano Martinez, Thurston, senior

Jose Mondesi-Munoz, North Medford, junior

Enzo Morse, Lakeridge, senior

Sammy Quesada, Western Christian, junior 

Tristan Peia, West Linn, junior 

Alex Peterman, Marist Catholic, senior 

Eamon Pierce, Wells, junior

Brady Pratt, Creswell, junior

Bryson Quintero, Lake Oswego, senior 

Keyvi Rocha-Alonso, Blanchet Catholic, senior 

KP Roskowski, Summit, senior

Jonathan Ruiz, McNary, senior

Vala Saghafi, Jesuit, sophomore

Grant Sasaki, Jesuit, senior

Tomas Serrano, South Eugene, senior 

Kevin Sorcia-Santamaria, Westview, senior

Rogelio Soto-Cruz, Cottage Grove, senior 

Quentin Torbert, La Salle Prep, senior

Adrian Vidican, Westside Christian, junior 

Eli Walker, Banks, senior

Keiger Young, Ridgeview, senior

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

Home/Oregon