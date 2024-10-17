Vote: Who is the top midfielder in Oregon high school boys soccer in 2024?
As the 2024 Oregon high school boys soccer season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.
Forwards | Midfielders | Defenders | Goalkeepers
Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top midfielder this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.
Midfielder voting will conclude Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11:59 p.m.
WHO IS OREGON’S TOP BOYS MIDFIELDER?
Diego Alvarado Roldan, Glencoe, senior
Alex Atkerson, Marist Catholic, senior
Tim Bell, Scappoose, sophomore
Luis Caballero Uhtoff, Ashland, junior
Luis Camacho, McNary, senior
Everett Caspell, Tualatin, senior
Diego Cruz, North Salem, junior
Max David, Santiam Christian, senior
Sarp Erdem, Lakeridge, junior
Kyle Fitzpatrick, Thurston, senior
Christian Gonzalez, Cottage Grove, senior
Pablo Guevara, Lincoln, senior
Jesus Gutierrez, Madras, junior
Oliver Hamilton, Oregon City, senior
Tobias Karl, Oregon Episcopal, senior
Gabe Lachman, Summit, senior
Julian Lara, Hood River Valley, senior
Ivan Lopez, Ontario, sophomore
Nano Martinez, Thurston, senior
Jose Mondesi-Munoz, North Medford, junior
Enzo Morse, Lakeridge, senior
Sammy Quesada, Western Christian, junior
Tristan Peia, West Linn, junior
Alex Peterman, Marist Catholic, senior
Eamon Pierce, Wells, junior
Brady Pratt, Creswell, junior
Bryson Quintero, Lake Oswego, senior
Keyvi Rocha-Alonso, Blanchet Catholic, senior
KP Roskowski, Summit, senior
Jonathan Ruiz, McNary, senior
Vala Saghafi, Jesuit, sophomore
Grant Sasaki, Jesuit, senior
Tomas Serrano, South Eugene, senior
Kevin Sorcia-Santamaria, Westview, senior
Rogelio Soto-Cruz, Cottage Grove, senior
Quentin Torbert, La Salle Prep, senior
Adrian Vidican, Westside Christian, junior
Eli Walker, Banks, senior
Keiger Young, Ridgeview, senior