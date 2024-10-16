Vote: Who is the top midfielder in Oregon high school girls soccer in 2024?

High School

As the 2024 Oregon high school girls soccer season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.

Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top midfielder this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.

Midfielder voting will conclude Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11:59 p.m.

Abby Austin, Caldera, senior 

Kelsea Bomke, Mountain View senior 

Ragan Brady, Gladstone, junior 

Ella Braunger, Marist Catholic, senior 

Olivia Bunke, Banks, sophomore

Payton Buschelman, North Eugene, sophomore 

RyAne Bustamante, Roseburg, senior 

Paige Comerford, North Marion, junior 

Diana Correa, Hillsboro, senior 

Grace Coston, Sherwood, senior 

Malin Deckert, Beaverton, junior 

Johi Diaz, West Salem, junior 

Kate Dickson, Junction City, senior

Natalia Elias, The Dalles, junior 

Rowan Evans, La Grande, junior 

Megan Gingerich, Canby, sophomore 

Lilyana Gonzalez, The Dalles, sophomore 

Adele Gregory, Newberg, junior 

Mya Haarsma, Amity, senior

Jolie Harada, Thurston, junior 

Alana Hill, Catlin Gabel, sophomore 

Makennah Hobbs, North Eugene, senior

Marley Hunter, Grant, senior

Riley Jeffries, Jesuit, senior

Kylee Jerome, Caldera, senior

Sloane Jockin, Cleveland, junior

Kendel Johnson, Canby, senior 

Julia Joseph, Lake Oswego, senior

Elly Kokkeler, Junction City, senior 

Emorie Loewen, West Salem, senior 

Kasia Lopez, Clackamas, junior 

Kaitlyn MacLennan, Jesuit, senior

Sophia Mapes, Century, junior

Paige Nakada, Grant, senior 

Jayne Neal, Central Linn, junior 

Adie Nisly, Amity, junior 

Wynn Pistole, Ashland, sophomore

Braelyn Robertson, Barlow, junior 

Macy Rodriguez, Ontario, senior 

Hannah Rommes, Hidden Valley, senior 

Mia Sena, St. Mary's Academy, senior 

Hanna Slama, Jesuit, senior 

Macy Taylor, Thurston, senior 

Kensley Tegman, Cascade, sophomore

Caitlyn Turner, Sunset, senior

Vanessa Valenzuela, North Marion, senior 

Kayla Vera, Four Rivers, senior 

Tegan Waters, Wilsonville, senior 

Grace Weaver Morris, Clackamas, junior 

Kendal Yazzolino, Ashland, sophomore

