Vote: Who is the top midfielder in Oregon high school girls soccer in 2024?
As the 2024 Oregon high school girls soccer season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.
Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top midfielder this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.
Midfielder voting will conclude Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11:59 p.m.
WHO IS OREGON’S TOP GIRLS MIDFIELDER?
Abby Austin, Caldera, senior
Kelsea Bomke, Mountain View senior
Ragan Brady, Gladstone, junior
Ella Braunger, Marist Catholic, senior
Olivia Bunke, Banks, sophomore
Payton Buschelman, North Eugene, sophomore
RyAne Bustamante, Roseburg, senior
Paige Comerford, North Marion, junior
Diana Correa, Hillsboro, senior
Grace Coston, Sherwood, senior
Malin Deckert, Beaverton, junior
Johi Diaz, West Salem, junior
Kate Dickson, Junction City, senior
Natalia Elias, The Dalles, junior
Rowan Evans, La Grande, junior
Megan Gingerich, Canby, sophomore
Lilyana Gonzalez, The Dalles, sophomore
Adele Gregory, Newberg, junior
Mya Haarsma, Amity, senior
Jolie Harada, Thurston, junior
Alana Hill, Catlin Gabel, sophomore
Makennah Hobbs, North Eugene, senior
Marley Hunter, Grant, senior
Riley Jeffries, Jesuit, senior
Kylee Jerome, Caldera, senior
Sloane Jockin, Cleveland, junior
Kendel Johnson, Canby, senior
Julia Joseph, Lake Oswego, senior
Elly Kokkeler, Junction City, senior
Emorie Loewen, West Salem, senior
Kasia Lopez, Clackamas, junior
Kaitlyn MacLennan, Jesuit, senior
Sophia Mapes, Century, junior
Paige Nakada, Grant, senior
Jayne Neal, Central Linn, junior
Adie Nisly, Amity, junior
Wynn Pistole, Ashland, sophomore
Braelyn Robertson, Barlow, junior
Macy Rodriguez, Ontario, senior
Hannah Rommes, Hidden Valley, senior
Mia Sena, St. Mary's Academy, senior
Hanna Slama, Jesuit, senior
Macy Taylor, Thurston, senior
Kensley Tegman, Cascade, sophomore
Caitlyn Turner, Sunset, senior
Vanessa Valenzuela, North Marion, senior
Kayla Vera, Four Rivers, senior
Tegan Waters, Wilsonville, senior
Grace Weaver Morris, Clackamas, junior
Kendal Yazzolino, Ashland, sophomore