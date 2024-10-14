High School

Vote: Who is the top outside hitter in Oregon high school volleyball in 2024?

Who is the best of the best among outside hitters in Oregon?

Who is the best outside hitter in Oregon high school volleyball in 2024?

As the 2024 Oregon high school volleyball season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.

Outside hitters | Liberos/defensive specialists | Setters/right-side | Middle blockers

Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top outside hitter this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.

Outside hitter voting will conclude Monday, Nov. 4, at 11:59 p.m.

Madi Andrews, Nelson, junior

Alyssa Baird, Portland Christian, senior

Ellie Bartel, Crosshill Christian, junior

Mylee Blake, West Albany, senior

Emma Brewer, Salem Academy, junior

Alexa Cornell, West Linn, senior 

Addy Cummings, Ridgeview, junior

Alison Curtis, Santiam Christian, sophomore

Taylor Donaldson, South Albany, junior 

Josey Edwards, St. Paul, senior

Giana Elgarico, Marist Catholic, senior

Emma Fauth, Wilsonville, senior

Cheyenne Green, Pleasant Hill, senior 

Avery Herber, Western Christian, sophomore

Malia Hernandez, Trinity Lutheran, junior

Jeryn Hildenbrand, Westside Christian, senior 

Gabby Hill, Nelson, senior 

Bella Jacobson, Crescent Valley, senior 

Jada Johnson, Jesuit, junior 

Akylah Kaino, Burns, senior   

Reese Kincaid, Central Catholic, junior 

Jasi Kjellesvik, Bend, senior

Khloe Livingston, Sprague, sophomore 

Nadiah Luna, South Salem, senior

Finley Marine, Portland Christian, junior 

Addy Martin, Adrian, senior

Briella Mathis, South Salem, junior 

Jane McDowell, St. Mary's Academy, senior

Paisley Miller, Union, senior

Nyah Doan Mitchell, Churchill, senior

Tatum Montiel, Marshfield, senior   

Leila Nuñez, Jefferson, senior

Taina Pinheiro, Valley Catholic, senior

Charlotte Quinn, Trinity Lutheran, sophomore

Jaslyn Reed, Lakeridge, junior

Sadie Ross, Jesuit, junior

Kamryn Sande, Cascade, senior

Kayleanni Schiedler, Centennial, sophomore

Madison Sherby, Valley Catholic, junior 

Paige Thies, Oregon City, senior 

Yana Tuioti, Sheldon, junior

Audrey Webb, South Albany, sophomore

Paige Wood, Crook County, sophomore 

Kiya Young, Bend, junior 

