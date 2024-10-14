Vote: Who is the top outside hitter in Oregon high school volleyball in 2024?
Who is the best of the best among outside hitters in Oregon?
As the 2024 Oregon high school volleyball season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.
Outside hitters | Liberos/defensive specialists | Setters/right-side | Middle blockers
Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top outside hitter this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.
Outside hitter voting will conclude Monday, Nov. 4, at 11:59 p.m.
WHO IS OREGON’S TOP OUTSIDE HITTER?
Madi Andrews, Nelson, junior
Alyssa Baird, Portland Christian, senior
Ellie Bartel, Crosshill Christian, junior
Mylee Blake, West Albany, senior
Emma Brewer, Salem Academy, junior
Alexa Cornell, West Linn, senior
Addy Cummings, Ridgeview, junior
Alison Curtis, Santiam Christian, sophomore
Taylor Donaldson, South Albany, junior
Josey Edwards, St. Paul, senior
Giana Elgarico, Marist Catholic, senior
Emma Fauth, Wilsonville, senior
Cheyenne Green, Pleasant Hill, senior
Avery Herber, Western Christian, sophomore
Malia Hernandez, Trinity Lutheran, junior
Jeryn Hildenbrand, Westside Christian, senior
Gabby Hill, Nelson, senior
Bella Jacobson, Crescent Valley, senior
Jada Johnson, Jesuit, junior
Akylah Kaino, Burns, senior
Reese Kincaid, Central Catholic, junior
Jasi Kjellesvik, Bend, senior
Khloe Livingston, Sprague, sophomore
Nadiah Luna, South Salem, senior
Finley Marine, Portland Christian, junior
Addy Martin, Adrian, senior
Briella Mathis, South Salem, junior
Jane McDowell, St. Mary's Academy, senior
Paisley Miller, Union, senior
Nyah Doan Mitchell, Churchill, senior
Tatum Montiel, Marshfield, senior
Leila Nuñez, Jefferson, senior
Taina Pinheiro, Valley Catholic, senior
Charlotte Quinn, Trinity Lutheran, sophomore
Jaslyn Reed, Lakeridge, junior
Sadie Ross, Jesuit, junior
Kamryn Sande, Cascade, senior
Kayleanni Schiedler, Centennial, sophomore
Madison Sherby, Valley Catholic, junior
Paige Thies, Oregon City, senior
Yana Tuioti, Sheldon, junior
Audrey Webb, South Albany, sophomore
Paige Wood, Crook County, sophomore
Kiya Young, Bend, junior
