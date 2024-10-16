Vote: Who is the top setter/right-side hitter in Oregon high school volleyball in 2024?
As the 2024 Oregon high school volleyball season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.
Outside hitters | Liberos/defensive specialists | Setters/right-side | Middle blockers
Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top setter/right-side hitter this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.
Setter/right-side hitter voting will conclude Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11:59 p.m.
WHO IS OREGON’S TOP SETTER/RIGHT-SIDE HITTER?
S Ava Ainsworth, Marshfield, senior
S/RS Payton Becker, Portland Christian, sophomore
S Brooklyn Boyd, Centennial, senior
S Lily Mae Buerkle, McDaniel, junior
S/DS Jackie Carle, Jesuit, senior
S Claire Crawford, Pleasant Hill, senior
S Holly Davis, Sisters, senior
RS Addy Emerson, Valley Catholic, senior
S Sofie Fox, Forest Grove, junior
S/RS Brooke Friesen, Sprague, sophomore
S Ellie Grace, West Albany, junior
S Lexi Herber, Western Christian, senior
RS Danica Huntoon, Crater, senior
S Phoebe Hyland, Oregon City, senior
S Josie Jenness, Pendleton, senior
RS Emily Kitchin, Lake Oswego, senior
RS Grace Landon, Oregon City, senior
RS Clara Lathen, West Salem, senior
S Carley Lucero, North Bend, junior
S Abby Maulding, La Salle Prep, junior
S Hayden McGehee, Jesuit, senior
RS Ashlyn Pedersen, Westview, sophomore
S Jaya McGregor, Valley Catholic, sophomore
S Greta Miller, Corbett, senior
S Kamden Mitchell, Crescent Valley, senior
S/RS Evie Morrisette, Sprague, senior
S Addy Northway, Grant Union, senior
S Kamree Orizotti, South Salem, senior
S/RS Cameron Pierce, North Eugene, senior
RS Hailey Reed, Central Catholic, senior
S Irene Rocha-Ibarra, Cascade, junior
S/RS Lauren Rohman, Marist Catholic, sophomore
S Alexa Schnell, Corvallis, senior
S/OH Lucy Schuller, Bend, senior
S Julia Slaughter, South Medford, junior
RS/OH Nicole Somnis, Pendleton, senior
RS/OH Kimmy Spurlock, Marist Catholic, sophomore
S/RS Ashlyn Stanley, West Salem, senior
RS Malique Sweet, Corvallis, senior
S Ellis Underhill, Wilsonville, senior
RS Cecily Wagstaff, Grant, senior
RS Megan Weil, Burns, freshman