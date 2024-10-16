High School

Vote: Who is the top setter/right-side hitter in Oregon high school volleyball in 2024?

René Ferrán

As the 2024 Oregon high school volleyball season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.

Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top setter/right-side hitter this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.

Setter/right-side hitter voting will conclude Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11:59 p.m.

WHO IS OREGON’S TOP SETTER/RIGHT-SIDE HITTER?

S Ava Ainsworth, Marshfield, senior

S/RS Payton Becker, Portland Christian, sophomore

S Brooklyn Boyd, Centennial, senior 

S Lily Mae Buerkle, McDaniel, junior

S/DS Jackie Carle, Jesuit, senior

S Claire Crawford, Pleasant Hill, senior 

S Holly Davis, Sisters, senior

RS Addy Emerson, Valley Catholic, senior

S Sofie Fox, Forest Grove, junior 

S/RS Brooke Friesen, Sprague, sophomore

S Ellie Grace, West Albany, junior 

S Lexi Herber, Western Christian, senior

RS Danica Huntoon, Crater, senior 

S Phoebe Hyland, Oregon City, senior 

S Josie Jenness, Pendleton, senior 

RS Emily Kitchin, Lake Oswego, senior

RS Grace Landon, Oregon City, senior

RS Clara Lathen, West Salem, senior

S Carley Lucero, North Bend, junior 

S Abby Maulding, La Salle Prep, junior 

S Hayden McGehee, Jesuit, senior

RS Ashlyn Pedersen, Westview, sophomore

S Jaya McGregor, Valley Catholic, sophomore

S Greta Miller, Corbett, senior

S Kamden Mitchell, Crescent Valley, senior 

S/RS Evie Morrisette, Sprague, senior

S Addy Northway, Grant Union, senior 

S Kamree Orizotti, South Salem, senior

S/RS Cameron Pierce, North Eugene, senior 

RS Hailey Reed, Central Catholic, senior 

S Irene Rocha-Ibarra, Cascade, junior

S/RS Lauren Rohman, Marist Catholic, sophomore 

S Alexa Schnell, Corvallis, senior 

S/OH Lucy Schuller, Bend, senior 

S Julia Slaughter, South Medford, junior 

RS/OH Nicole Somnis, Pendleton, senior

RS/OH Kimmy Spurlock, Marist Catholic, sophomore

S/RS Ashlyn Stanley, West Salem, senior 

RS Malique Sweet, Corvallis, senior

S Ellis Underhill, Wilsonville, senior 

RS Cecily Wagstaff, Grant, senior

RS Megan Weil, Burns, freshman

