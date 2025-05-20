Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week (5/19/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School On SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition.
Peyton Adams, Redmond
The freshman catcher had a big day at the plate for the Panthers, going 3 for 4 with two home runs, a walk, four runs and six RBIs in their 19-13 home win over Summit in Intermountain Conference play.
Lillie Brooks, Dayton
The senior outfielder went 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, a stolen base, three runs and four RBIs in the Pirates’ 11-0 home victory against Amity in a Class 3A Special District 3 contest.
McKayla Castro, West Linn
The junior third baseman went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, two runs and three RBIs in the Lions’ 15-2 win over Lakeridge in a Three Rivers League game played at Rosemont Ridge Middle School.
Avery Cavagnaro, Lake Oswego
The sophomore shortstop had a huge day at the plate for the Lakers, going 4 for 5 with a home run, a double, a stolen base, three runs and seven RBIs in their 25-10 win at Lakeridge in a Three Rivers League contest.
Gabby Chupp, Dayton
The freshman pitcher threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out eight and walking one in the Pirates’ 11-0 win over Amity in a Class 3A Special District 3 game played at Dayton High School.
Myleigh Cooper, Scio
The senior pitcher tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out nine and walking none for the Loggers in their 12-0 win at Willamina in a Class 3A Special District 3 contest.
Aisling Giguiere, McLoughlin
The senior first baseman went 4 for 5 at the plate with a pair of home runs, three runs and five RBIs in the Pioneers’ 14-6 win over Umatilla in a Class 3A Special District 2 game played at Hermiston High School.
Taylor Donahue, Sandy
The senior outfielder went 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a triple, four runs and two RBIs in the Pioneers’ 13-1 win over Reynolds in a Mt. Hood Conference contest played at Sandy High School.
Madalynn Ehrens, Silverton
The sophomore catcher had a monster day at the plate for the Foxes, going 4 for 4 with three home runs, a double, four runs and six RBIs in their 16-5 victory at South Albany in a Mid-Willamette League tilt.
Ruby Frish, Roosevelt
The sophomore pitcher reached 100 strikeouts for the season in helping the Roughriders score a 12-4 win over McDaniel in a Portland Interscholastic League game played at Roosevelt High School.
Peyton Geiger, Glide
The senior catcher went 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a double, two walks, three runs and four RBIs in the Wildcats’ 16-13 home win against Pleasant Hill in a nonleague contest.
Scarlett Gordon, Hidden Valley
The senior pitcher tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking none for the Mustangs in their 4-0 win over Phoenix in a Skyline Conference tilt played at Hidden Valley High School.
Allison Hayzlett, Canby
The junior pitcher spun a complete-game shutout, allowing five hits while striking out 16 and walking two for the Cougars in their 3-0 victory at La Salle Prep in Northwest Oregon Conference play. She also had 18 strikeouts in a 3-1 win over Hood River Valley and eight strikeouts in a 4-3 victory against La Salle Prep.
Jordyn Henderson, Sherwood
The junior outfielder had a big day at the plate for the Bowmen, going 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, two runs and five RBIs in their 13-3 win over Glencoe in a Pacific Conference game played at Sherwood High School. For the week, she hit for a .571 average with two home runs, seven RBIs and an OPS of 2.271.
Macy Johnson, Scio
The junior shortstop went 3 for 3 at the plate with two home runs, three runs and six RBIs for the Loggers in their 25-0 home win over Jefferson in a Class 3A Special District 3 contest.
Livi Jones, Roosevelt
The senior went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run, two runs and two RBIs to help power the Roughriders to a 12-4 win over McDaniel in a Portland Interscholastic League game played at Roosevelt High School. For the season, she had a .500 batting average, an on-base percentage of .686 and six home runs.
Abigail Kessler, Crescent Valley
The senior outfielder, batting in the leadoff spot, went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, three runs and a pair of RBIs to help the Raiders tip Dallas 12-11 in a Mid-Willamette Conference game played at Crescent Valley High School.
Libby Kramer, Philomath
The freshman went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, a triple and four RBIs for the Warriors in their 16-1 win over Newport in an Oregon West Conference game played at Philomath High School.
Sierra Llamas, Southridge
The senior catcher went 2 for 2 at the plate with a home run, a walk, two runs and three RBIs in the Skyhawks’ 5-0 win over Jesuit in a Metro League game played at Southridge High School.
Alyssa Loza, Century
The senior had a huge performance for the Jaguars in a 12-2 win at Newberg in Pacific Conference play. At the plate, she went 3 for 4 with two home runs, a double, three runs and six RBIs. She also pitched four no-hit innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Kenadie Lucas, Hood River Valley
The junior middle infielder/pitcher his hitting for a .458 average for the Eagles with eight doubles and a home run. She’s also pitched in 11 games, striking out 49.
Chloe McKenzie, Crook County
The senior outfielder hit a home run, a triple, scored twice and drove in a couple of runs for the Cowgirls in a 10-0 win over Madras in a Tri-Valley Conference game played at Crook County High School.
Tuesday Mevis, Glencoe
The junior went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, three runs and four RBIs for the Crimson Tide in a 15-0 victory at Liberty in Pacific Conference play.
Katyln Morton, Waldport
The senior catcher had a monster day at the plate for the Irish, going 3 for 4 with three home runs, a walk, four runs and 10 RBIs in a 23-6 victory at Bandon in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 contest.
Viviana Nunez, West Salem
In three games for the Titans, all wins, the freshman designated player/first baseman went 6 for 7 at the plate with three walks, three runs, two RBIs and an OPS of 1.757.
Xaianah Padasdao, Westview
The sophomore first baseman, after walking and getting hit by a pitch earlier in the game, belted a grand slam home run, her first for the Wildcats, in a 14-8 Metro League win at Beaverton. She also had three unassisted outs against Jesuit, including a play where she had to reach over the dugout to snag a foul ball.
McKenna Parmalee, Sherwood
The senior catcher had a strong week for the Bowmen, hitting for a .636 average with three doubles and seven RBIs.
Alix Penning, Mountainside
In three games for the week, all wins, the freshman hit for a .600 average with a home run, three runs and two RBIs for the Mavericks.
Kaylee Pokorny, Barlow
The senior pitcher hurled a two-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking two for the Bruins in their 1-0 victory against Sandy in a Mt. Hood Conference game played at Barlow High School.
Maddy Sagapolutele, Gresham
The junior belted a pair of home runs and drove in five for the Gophers in their 14-6 win over Central Catholic in a Mt. Hood Conference contest played at Delta Park.
Ella Sams, Pendleton
The senior second baseman had a big day for the Buckaroos in their sweep at La Grande in a key Greater Oregon League doubleheader. In the first game, a 6-4 eight-inning win, she went 3 for 4 at the plate with an eighth-inning home run and two RBIs. In the second game, she went 4 for 5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. For the season, she’s hitting at a .524 clip in league play and .459 for the season.
Despina Seufalemua, Gresham
The senior went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with two home runs and seven RBIs in helping power the Gophers to a 17-8 win at Nelson in a key Mt. Hood Conference clash.
Brooklyn Sweatman, Aloha
The senior shortstop went a perfect 5 for 5 at the plate with two doubles, three runs and five RBIs for the Warriors in their 13-11 win over Beaverton in a Metro League game played at Aloha High School.
Sloane Swenson, Southridge
The senior pitcher spun a three-hit shutout, striking out two and walking none in the Skyhawks’ 5-0 win over Jesuit in a Metro League contest played at Southridge High School.
Kaitlyn Webb, Cascade
The sophomore second baseman went 3 for 5 at the plate with a home run, a double, a stolen base, four runs and four RBIs to help power the Cougars to a 21-9 win at Philomath in an Oregon West Conference clash.
