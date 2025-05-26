Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week (5/26/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School On SI's Oregon Softball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Sydney Arnold, Sunset
The freshman pitcher spun a six-inning shutout, allowing just one hit while striking out five and walking none for the Apollos in a 10-0 win over Beaverton in a Metro League finale played at Sunset High School. She also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs in the victory.
Makena Arnzen, Westview
The freshman shortstop, batting in the leadoff spot, went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, two runs and two RBIs for the Wildcats in their 6-0 win over Southridge in a Metro League game played at Westview High School.
Eleanor Baker, La Salle Prep
The junior, hitting in the leadoff spot, went 3 for 5 at the plate with a home run and three runs for the Falcons in their 15-9 home win over Wilsonville in Northwest Oregon Conference action.
Lexi Brester, Glencoe
The freshman pitcher tossed a three-hit shutout, striking our eight and walking one for the Crimson Tide in a 1-0 win over Forest Grove in a Pacific Conference finale played at Glencoe High School.
Jessie Brill, McDaniel
The sophomore shortstop smacked a pair of home runs, scored three times and drove in three runs for the Mountain Lions in their 10-3 win over Lincoln in a Portland Interscholastic League finale played at Wallace Park.
Rylan Carton, McMinnville
The sophomore went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs for the Grizzlies in their 13-1 win at Newberg in Pacific Conference action.
Myleigh Cooper, Scio
The senior had another huge performance for the Loggers, helping lead them to an 8-0 nonleague win over Cascade. In the circle, she threw a four-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking one. She also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a walk, two runs and two RBIs. She also threw a four-inning shutout against Clatskanie, giving up two hits while striking out eight, while also going 3 for 3 at the plate with a three-run home run.
Nora DuLong, Grant
The senior first baseman had a big game for the Generals in a Portland Interscholastic League finale against Franklin. At the plate, she went 4 for 5 with a double, a triple and five RBIs. She also handled her seven total chances on defense, while turning a double play after diving to catch a popped-up bunt.
Madalynn Ehrens, Silverton
The sophomore catcher went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, three runs and five RBIs for the Foxes in a 14-6 win at West Albany in Mid-Willamette Conference play.
Ana Fifita, Westview
The junior pitcher spun a complete-game shutout, allowing two hits while striking our 14 and walking two in the Wildcats’ 6-0 home win over Beaverton in Metro League play. She also doubled twice and drove in a run in the victory.
Allison Hayzlett, Canby
The junior pitcher spun a no-hitter for the Cougars, striking out 16 and walking none in a 1-0 win over Wilsonville in a key Northwest Oregon Conference contest.
Lydia Klumper, Seaside
The senior tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking three for the Seagulls in their 3-0 win over Tillamook in a Cowapa League game played at Seaside High School.
Ashlynn Komp, Scappoose
The senior third baseman went 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, two runs and three RBIs to help power the Indians to an 11-6 win over Banks in a nonleague game played at Scappoose High School.
Aubri Kruhm, Mountainside
The senior catcher belted a three-run home run to help the Mavericks edge Southridge 5-4 in a Metro League contest. For the season, she’s leading the team in both hits and RBIs.
Kenadie Lucas, Hood River Valley
The junior second baseman/pitcher has had a strong season for the Eagles. At the plate, she is hitting for a .458 average with 38 hits and 30 RBIs. As the team’s relief pitcher, she has 52 strikeouts in 38 innings. At second base, she has 26 putouts and a .963 fielding percentage with just one error on the season.
Kalani Lyman, Putnam
The senior hit a pair of doubles, walked, was hit by a pair of pitches, scored two runs and drove in a run for the Kingsmen in their 23-5 win at Parkrose in Northwest Oregon Conference play.
Madelyn Martin, Clackamas
The senior infielder went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, three runs and two RBIs for the Cavaliers in their 16-1 win over McKay in a nonleague game played at Clackamas High School.
Zoey McCombs, South Albany
The junior went 5 for 6 at the plate with two triples, four runs and five RBIs for the RedHawks in their 20-16 victory at Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest.
Lillian McCormick, Central
The senior had a strong all-around outing for the Panthers in their 11-1 win over Crescent Valley in Mid-Willamette Conference play. At the plate, she went 2 for 3 with a home run, a stolen base, two runs and four RBIs. She also pitched five strong innings, allowing one run on no hits while striking our 12 and walking four. She then went 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs in an 18-8 win at Silverton.
Harlow Nelson, Dallas
The freshman infielder went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a triple, a double, four runs and four RBIs in the Dragons’ 16-0 victory at Lebanon in Mid-Willamette Conference play.
Sara Noble, Franklin
The senior first baseman went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, two stolen bases, three runs and two RBIs for the Lightning in a 20-11 win at Grant in a Portland Interscholastic League finale.
Kali Parks, West Salem
The junior outfielder went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs in the Titans’ 9-3 win over Forest Grove in a nonleague game played at West Salem High School.
McKenna Parmalee, Sherwood
The senior catcher went 3 for 3 at the plate with a pair of doubles and an RBI for the Bowmen in their 9-1 victory at Bend in a nonleague contest.
Olivia Pompetti, Central Catholic
The sophomore went 3 for 3 at the plate with two home runs, a double, three runs and four RBIs for the Rams in a 16-0 win at David Douglas in a Mt. Hood Conference finale.
Kaylee Pokorny, Barlow
The senior pitcher spun a three-hit shutout, striking out 14 and walking two in the Bruins’ 6-0 win over Cleveland in a nonleague contest played at Barlow High School.
Mahala Pyle, Lebanon
The sophomore outfielder had a huge day at the plate for the Warriors, going 4 for 5 with two home runs, three runs and three RBIs in their 18-8 win at South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference finale.
Shayla Qualls, Sprague
The senior shortstop went 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a double, three runs and four RBIs to help power the Olympians to a 16-1 home win over North Salem. She also went 4 for 4 with three doubles, two runs and five RBIs in an 18-2 win at Parkrose.
Stella Rhodes, Mountain View
The junior shortstop went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with three doubles, three runs and four RBIs in the Cougars’ 18-3 win over South Salem in a nonleague game played at Mountain View High School.
Madison Ruman, Dallas
The senior had a huge performance for the Dragons in their 16-0 win at Lebanon in Mid-Willamette Conference play. At the plate, she blasted a pair of home runs and drove in three. She also pitched four shutout innings, allowing one hit while striking out eight and walking one.
Payton Tovey, Thurston
The sophomore went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run, two runs and four RBIs for the Colts in their 17-4 victory at Ashland in Midwestern League play.
