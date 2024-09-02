Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week (9/2/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week for Aug. 26-Sept. 1 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email danbrood91@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.
—
Canby boys cross country
The Cougars, with 30 points, ran to victory at the Canby XC Invitational at Molalla River State Park. Jaycob Aguas led the way, finishing in second place in the 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 50.8 seconds.
Catlin Gabel boys soccer
The Eagles got their season off to a flying start, posting a 5-0 home win against Dayton followed by a 3-1 victory at Riverside in nonleague contests.
Centennial boys soccer
The Eagles got off to a soaring start to the season, opening play with a 3-0 win at Bend followed by a 3-2 victory at Redmond in nonleague matches.
Central Catholic football
The defending Class 6A state champions opened their season by notching a 35-15 win over Leilehua, Hawaii, at Hillsboro Stadium. Junior Robbie Long, making his debut as the Rams’ starting quarterback, passed for 213 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score.
Corvallis boys cross country
The Spartans, with 62 points, edged second-place Sherwood, which had 71, to finish in first place in the team standings at The Opener meet at Central High School. Senior Dylan Fiegener led the way, finishing in second place in the 3,000-meter race in 8 minutes, 41.93 seconds.
Enterprise boys cross country
The Outlaws turned in an impressive performance in winning the John Hascall Memorial 3K at Pilot Rock High School. Enterprise, which had 19 points, had the top three finishers in the 3,000-meter race in senior Jett Leavitt (9 minutes, 4.5 seconds), junior Jonah Lyman (9:58.7) and senior Lucas Goodrich (10:20.30).
Enterprise girls cross country
The Outlaws ran to victory at the John Hascall Memorial 3K at Pilot Rock High School. Enterprise won the title with 19 points. Heppner was second with 49. Freshman Lilly Weer paced the Outlaws, winning the 3,000-meter race in 11 minutes, 30.3 seconds.
Marist Catholic football
The Spartans edged Churchill 33-30 in a nonleague thriller at Marist Catholic High School. Spartans senior receiver Aaron Bidwell caught a winning 14-yard touchdown pass with 15.8 seconds left. Bidwell finished with 13 receptions for 234 yards and five touchdowns.
North Medford girls soccer
The Black Tornado started the season with a 7-0 win over Crater in a nonleague match at North Medford High School. Senior forward Isabella Driskell tallied four goals.
North Salem boys soccer
The Vikings started their season by posting a 4-1 win at Thurston/Mohawk in a nonleague contest. Senior Christian Gomez scored two goals.
North Salem girls soccer
The Vikings posted their first non-forfeit varsity victory since Oct. 17, 2019, by notching a season-opening 3-2 home win over South Albany in a nonleague contest. Senior Cora Chapman, sophomore Anadeliz Lopez Flores and freshman Isabela Vazaquez-Luna each scored.
Philomath girls cross country
The Warriors claimed the top spot at The Opener meet at Central High School. Philomath topped the 11-team field with 39 points. Corvallis was second with 91. Senior Adele Beckstead led the way for the Warriors, running to second place in the 3,000-meter race in 10 minutes, 38.31 seconds.
Pleasant Hill volleyball
The Billies went 4-0 at the Cascade Christian Invitational at Cascade Christian High School. Pleasant Hill didn’t lose a set, besting Cascade Christian and Santiam Christian 2-0 and twice beating Marshfield 2-0.
Sandy volleyball
The Pioneers got off to a flying start to the season, going 3-0 at the Franklin Tournament at Franklin High School. Sandy got wins over Lebanon (25-16, 25-15, 25-12), Franklin (25-13, 25-18, 25-11) and Gresham (25-14, 25-18, 15-17).
Silverton football
The Foxes ran to a 35-12 win over Summit in a battle of Class 5A powerhouses at Silverton High School. Senior tight end Brody Kuenzi had seven catches for 102 yards, and senior quarterback Sawyer Teeney ran for two touchdowns and threw for another.
South Eugene volleyball
The Axe went 3-0 at the Mountain View Invitational at Mountain View High School. South Eugene posted wins over Baker (25-18, 25-20), Redmond (25-16, 25-18) and North Medford (25-16, 25-20).
South Medford volleyball
The Panthers went 3-0 at the Mountain View Invitational, beating Thurston (25-19, 25-17), Mountain View (25-19, 25-17) and South Salem (25-22, 25-17). Julia Slaughter had 34 assists, six kills, four blocks and two aces for South Medford in the three victories.
St. Mary’s (Medford) boys cross country
The Crusaders claimed victory at the 36th-annual Crusader XC Invitational at the Lithia & Driveway Fields in Medford. St. Mary’s took the top spot with 28 points. Glendale was second with 39. Sophomore Dawson Ghavam paced the Crusaders, finishing in fourth place in the 2-mile race in 11 minutes, 45.82 seconds.
St. Paul football
The Buckaroos notched a 30-18 win over Crane in a small-school showdown at the Dufur Classic. Seniors Clay Smith and Diego Medina each scored two rushing touchdowns.
Vale football
The Vikings recorded a 29-6 win over Cascade Christian, snapping the Challengers’ win streak at 26 games, in a nonleague contest at Summit High School. Senior running back Kase Sheffield ran for 252 yards and three touchdowns.
West Albany football
The Bulldogs topped Canby 49-26 in an early-season Class 5A showdown at West Albany High School. Senior quarterback Kaden Martirano, making his starting debut for West Albany after transferring from West Salem, completed 9 of 14 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 53 yards and three scores.
Yoncalla volleyball
The Eagles opened their season by topping Mapleton 25-19, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22 and besting Riddle 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 in home nonleague matches. Freshman Tori Noffsinger had 30 kills in the two victories.
