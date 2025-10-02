Week 5 of Oregon High School Football Features a Battle of Unbeatens in the Three Rivers League
The high school football season in Oregon hits the back half of the campaign with Week 5, and High School on SI Oregon will have all the scores you need in one place.
Last week marked the final nonconference games for most teams, with only a handful remaining when members of odd-numbered leagues have coinciding byes.
As a result, we'll start seeing some tasty rivalry matchups rolling through over the final five weeks of the season that will go a long way toward determining who makes the postseason next month.
Among the leagues that will kick off their slates this week are the Three Rivers, Metro, Mt. Hood and Pacific in Class 6A; the Cowapa, Oregon West, Big Sky, Tri-Valley and Greater Oregon in 4A; and the Southern Oregon Conference in 3A.
As we head into the weekend, here are three games to watch around the state.
High School on SI Oregon Top 25 Football Rankings – Sept. 29, 2025
No. 2 Lake Oswego (4-0) at No. 4 Tualatin (4-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Two of the state’s best teams meet in their Three Rivers League opener. The Lakers are better-known for their high-flying offense led by University of Utah-bound RB LaMarcus Bell, but they’re allowing just 4.3 points per game this fall.
The Timberwolves hope to welcome back RB Cole Hachmeister from a hip flexor injury as they look to avenge last year's 47-29 loss to the Lakers.
No. 20 Ridgeview (4-0) at No. 6 Summit (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Ravens have lost their last seven matchups with the Storm, but their defense opened the year with three consecutive shutouts as they bid for their first-ever Intermountain Conference title.
Now, they look to slow down one of the state's hottest teams that already has notched wins over last year's 5A state finalists, Wilsonville and Mountain View, and boast one of the state's top quarterbacks in junior Andrew Guthrie (891 yards, 12 touchdowns).
No. 16 Banks (4-0) at Gervais (4-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Greyhounds have won nine games in back-to-back seasons after a 23-year streak of losing seasons, but they’ll have to find a way to slow first-year Braves starting QB Nate Lyda (689 passing yards, seven TDs) and senior WR Jarrett Martin (707 all-purpose yards, 11 touchdowns).
Other games matching teams in High School on SI Oregon's Top 25 include:
- No. 3 Willamette at No. 19 West Salem
- No. 8 Silverton at No. 21 West Albany
- No. 24 Sherwood at No. 25 Glencoe