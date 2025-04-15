What are the quarterback battles to watch this summer in Oregon high school football?
When we recently discussed some of the players Oregon high school football coaches are most excited to watch in the offseason, among them were several quarterbacks — including Philomath's AJ Altishin and Nelson's Danny Leary — who will take the reins for their schools in 2025.
The seven highlighted previously aren't the only quarterbacks ready to step into the spotlight to replace senior standouts next season. Here are some of the best quarterbacks who will graduate in June and the players poised to take their place in August.
Ben Schneider, Oregon City
Pioneers coach Aaron Skinner considered his three-year starter “like a coach in the huddle for us with his poise and experience,” and he’ll have a competition between senior Kaeden Emerson and sophomore Jayden Locke to take his place.
Emerson moved to Oregon City last year and became the full-time backup by season’s end; Locke displayed plenty of potential leading the freshman team.
“It should be a fun competition this offseason, which will benefit both players’ development,” Skinner said.
Braden Bushnell, Powers
Bushnell powered the Cruisers to their first state championship since 1998, throwing for 1,931 yards and 34 touchdowns for the six-man titlists, but coach Ricky Ostle has confidence that junior Tayton Allen can make for a seamless transition behind center.
Allen started against Crow in Week 8, throwing for 232 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-0 victory.
“I know he’s up for the challenge,” Ostle said. “He will do great.”
Brave Johnson, Jefferson
Democrats coach Anthony Stoudamire acknowledged the challenge of replacing last year’s PIL offensive player of the year. He has two freshmen who are showing promise but didn’t receive any varsity action last season.
Carson Randall, Estacada
Rangers coach Andy Mott has two capable candidates to replace Randall, who rushed for 688 yards and 13 touchdowns running their wing-T and returning the program atop the Tri-Valley Conference.
Junior Henry Riedel started their playoff game against Stayton when Randall was out because of injury, and he and freshman Dane Carpenter each threw for touchdowns in that game.
“It should be a good battle between Henry and Dane,” Mott said. “Both of them have good experience and qualities that we look for as a quarterback in our offense.”
Colson Primus, Pendleton
Primus threw for 2,594 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing more than 69% of his passes and earned 4A all-state honorable mention last year. Sophomore Cole Sazue is first in line to take over under center for the two-year starter.
Sazue stands 6-foot-2 and has traveled the country going to camps while playing for Team Alpha in 7-on-7.
“He wants to be great, and that is a foundation we can work with,” Buckaroos coach Erik Davis said.
Freshman Tucker Kuza will provide competition and likely will play receiver and safety if he doesn’t beat out Sazue.
Diego Rodriguez, Ontario
Rodriguez returned from a broken hand that derailed his junior season to throw for 2,428 yards and 30 touchdowns, receiving 4A all-state honorable mention. His leading receiver, junior Alex Nunez, was the only other player to attempt a pass for the Tigers last year, leaving coach Alex Simmons to say that “we’re still very much in the air” regarding who might take Rodriguez’s place full-time next season.
Dukatti Witherspoon, Sprague
Witherspoon led the Olympians to their first nine-win season since 2017, throwing for 2,056 yards, and earned 6A all-state honorable mention, and now, coach AJ Robinson faces a pleasant dilemma to replace him.
Junior Carter Lovell backed up Witherspoon last year, but he’ll be challenged by junior Brison Edwards, who started for Lebanon the past two seasons (1,367 yards, 15 touchdowns as a junior) before transferring to Sprague during the semester break.
“Carter was a dynamic playmaker and has been one of the best leaders on our team during the offseason,” Robinson said. “Brison is a dynamic athlete who’s accurate with a strong arm and quick feet. He will need to learn the offense but will have an opportunity to compete for the position.”
Throw in sophomore Colton Roudebush, the JV starter last year, and it’ll be a three-way battle.
Eli Hess, Dallas
Hess took over behind center last year and led the Dragons to the 5A quarterfinals, and the top candidate to replace him is his younger brother, Tommy, a sophomore who will battle junior Corbin Richards for the job over the summer.
“Tommy is doing great at all the workouts and consistently shows up to throwing drills,” Dallas coach Andy Jackson said. “He is a great teammate and leader.”
Ezra James, Taft
Tigers coach Jake Tolan watched James (2,485 yards, 32 touchdowns) win a head-to-head battle with Kol Tolan last year and eventually lead them to their most wins since 1949 and first playoff victory since 1999.
Now, he expects a three-way battle between Kol Tolan and Zack Hankins, both juniors who combined for 98 catches and 23 touchdowns at receiver last season, along with sophomore Jon Thompson, their JV starter last year.
“It will come down to who performs the best over the summer and who will give us the best option at running our spread offense,” Jake Tolan said. “Either way, we will have a very good athlete running our offense.”
Gavin Sandoval, Crook County
Sandoval made a triumphant return from a torn ACL to lead the Cowboys to the Greater Oregon League title — their first league championship in the past 40 years — throwing for 13 touchdowns and rushing for 13.
Junior Hayden Allen, who threw for 402 yards and six touchdowns starting in Sandoval’s stead two seasons ago, will be pushed by sophomore Wyatt Neathery, who split time between running back and quarterback last year.
“Hayden has a lot of experience,” Crook County coach Pard Smith said. “He knows our offense and runs it well. He throws a good ball and has a strong arm.”
Grady Wolf, St. Paul
Wolf was the 2A first-team all-state quarterback last year in leading the Buckaroos to their first state championship since 2010, throwing for 1,145 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushing for nine scores.
His top backup, sophomore Noah Hockett, didn’t attempt a varsity pass, but he started every JV game and “has all the qualities to be an outstanding quarterback for us,” coach Tony Smith said. “He’s smart (4.00 GP), hard-working and athletic.”
Houston Wittenberg, Culver
The Bulldogs posted their first 10-win season since 2018 behind Wittenberg, who threw for 28 touchdowns and received second-team 2A all-state honors.
Backing him up all season was sophomore Izaiah Middleton, who is the clear No. 1 to take over the starting job after directing the JV team last season.
“Izaiah is a very smart and quick decision-maker,” Culver coach Brian Silbernagel said. “He has worked on his throwing mechanics over the last couple years, and they have vastly improved. He strives for perfection and will have a ton of success in the next coming seasons.”
Hudson Hughes, Stayton
Hughes, who will play for Linfield University in the fall, threw for 1,693 yards and 15 touchdowns in leading the Eagles to the 4A quarterfinals.
His younger brother, Madden, is a freshman who will battle sophomore Myles Emmert for the starting job, with the competition fairly even at the moment.
Jackson Bell, Sherwood
After a couple of seasons of a clear succession, the Bowmen will have a true competition this summer to take over for Bell, who threw for 824 yards and eight touchdowns last year.
Junior Mitchell Penny is set to return after taking last year off, and junior Alex Zepeda and sophomores Jake Leicht and Kai Boatsman also will take part in the battle.
“Our spring looks to be full of growth and competition,” Sherwood coach Mark Gribble said.
Jayden Montgomery, North Douglas
The job description for the Warriors quarterback consists primarily of getting the ball in the hands of junior standouts Hunter Vaughn and Jaycen Marois, but Montgomery threw for 545 yards and 11 touchdowns to help lead them to their first 1A state final since 1952.
Sophomore Levi McHaffie will enter the summer as the leading contender for the starting job, but promising freshman Chase Cyr is right on his heels.
“Levi throws a real nice ball and is capable of scrambling and getting out and making things happen,” North Douglas coach JJ Mast said. “He has a firm grasp of the offense, so we look forward to seeing him develop.”
JoJo Harrower, Ashland
Not only will the Grizzlies have a new coach with Greg White taking over for Beau Lehnerz, but they’ll need to replace their four-year starter behind center who threw for 2,083 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior.
Freshman Colton Hernandez made seven appearances backing up Harrower last season (he also had 18 tackles as a backup safety), and White looks forward to seeing what the three-sport standout does in July’s Pacific Rim Bowl against an all-star team from Japan before camp opens.
“He’s a dual-threat kid who is smart and athletic enough to be our quarterback for the next three years,” White said.
Kaden Martirano, West Albany
The Bulldogs welcomed the West Salem transfer for his senior year, and he delivered with 2,150 yards and 18 touchdowns through the air and 14 rushing scores in earning 5A all-state honorable mention.
Junior Kaiden Scott played in two games and attempted three passes last season, and he’ll battle sophomore Beau Harvey and freshman Jackson Babcock for the starting job over the summer.
Kane Sullivan, McMinnville
Sullivan, who earned all-Pacific Conference first-team honors, amassed 1,641 total yards and 23 touchdowns, and entering the spring, junior Drew Bizon holds a slight edge on classmate Ben McKay to take over behind center.
Grizzlies coach Ty Tomlin is excited about the prospect of watching Bizon run the offense, saying that “he understands ball placement better than any other quarterback I have coached. He can make guys look silly with our triple option. He has great leadership intangibles and has worked hard in the wings waiting for his chance this fall.”
Kelsen Sperry, Sheldon
Sperry capably stepped into the starting role after Colby Parosa’s graduation, and he led the Irish to the 6A Open semifinals, throwing for 1,769 yards and 24 touchdowns with just two interceptions.
Now, it’s junior Micah Ritchie-Tuisue, Sperry’s primary backup last year (8 for 8, 143 yards), who has the inside track to become the QB1, although pushing him will be sophomore CJ Jones and freshman Ryker Rohaley, a transfer from Willamette with a bright future.
Sheldon coach Tyler Martell praised the work Ritchie-Tuisue put in with offensive coordinator Jordan Johnson to prepare for this chance.
“Micah is a physically gifted player who has all the tools necessary to be really successful in our offense,” Martell said. “He has a big arm and is very strong, and working with Coach Johnson has given Micah a good grasp on what we do offensively.”
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville
Wildcats coach Adam Guenther had an inkling of what Wiepert could do transitioning from a 5A all-state wide receiver into the High School On SI Oregon offensive player of the year for the two-time reigning state champions.
Sophomore Trevor Glos led the program’s freshman/sophomore team last fall and will get a long look in the offseason, but Guenther also has another potential position move with junior Roman Kealoha, who ran for 661 yards and seven touchdowns as the lead running back.
“It’s going to be a fun summer to see how it unfolds,” Guenther said.
Mason Chambers, Mountain View
Chambers bided his time behind three-year starter Connor Crum until last season, when he busted out as a senior to lead the Cougars back to the 5A final, throwing for 2,736 yards and 35 touchdowns.
The next man up won’t have quite as long of a wait, with last year’s starter on their undefeated JV team, sophomore Liam Wheir, battling junior Alex Toolan, who arrived from crosstown rival Summit over winter break after leading the Storm’s JV team.
It’s a competition coach Brian Crum can’t wait to start during 7-on-7 and at team camp at Linfield University.
“Liam has a great grasp of our offense, has grown physically and is one of the hardest workers we have here,” Crum said. “And I am really excited about what (Alex) brings to us. He has a powerful arm and has been a full sponge in learning our scheme.”
Mason King, Molalla
King won Tri-Valley Conference offensive player of the year honors in leading Molalla to the 4A playoffs for the first time since 2015, but when he missed the Woodburn game in Week 1, sophomore Cash Mead capably stepped into his place behind center.
It figures he’ll get a long look at taking over next season, but coach Sean McElhaney noted that “losing a skilled guy like Mason will also change our offense,” so all bets are off regarding who’ll be QB1 in August.
Nick Hudson, Marist Catholic
The defending 4A state champions will have to replace the 4A offensive player of the year and High School On SI Oregon third-team all-state selection, with junior Elijah Martin (7 of 17, 42 yards in eight appearances) among the contenders.
Noah Blair, Thurston
Blair held the starting job the past three seasons, throwing for 2,225 yards and 24 touchdowns last year and earning 5A all-state recognition for the second time.
His primary backup, Kyle Miller, also graduates, leaving the competition to replace Blair to JV starter Emmitt Distefano, a sophomore who went 5 of 5 for 40 yards in seven varsity appearances, and freshman Quintin Fisher, whose older brother Preston was an all-state honorable mention pick as a senior in 2017.
Nolan Keeney, Tualatin
It’s been almost a decade since the Timberwolves had a wide-open quarterback competition in the offseason, but after progressing from Kyle Dernedde to Blake Jackson, Jackson Jones to Jack Wagner, and finally the past two seasons with Keeney, coach Dominic Ferraro will have to choose among several candidates — including last year’s primary backup, junior Owen Hagerman (10 of 17, 123 yards, two touchdowns in six appearances) — to take the keys to his Ricky Bobby offense.
Paul Skoro, La Salle Prep
Skoro led the Falcons to a Tri-Valley Conference title in 2023 — the program’s first league championship since 2012 — and a 5A playoff berth last year, but coach Dustin Janz caught a glimpse of what the future will hold when junior Sterling Dressel stepped in for Skoro in the second half of their Week 5 win against Aloha, then started the following week against Centennial. He finished the season 8 of 17 for 93 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 77 yards and a score.
“Sterling has shown some excellent abilities at the position over the past two seasons,” Janz said. “I feel very confident that if Sterling is behind center on Friday nights this fall, we will have a chance to compete on the offensive side of the ball.”
Still, Janz emphasized it won’t be a coronation for Dressel as QB1 — freshmen Bradley Weber and Bowmen Geyer have tremendous upside and will push him over the summer.
Sawyer Teeney, Silverton
The three-year starter and two-time 5A all-state signal-caller is headed to Montana Western, leaving behind massive shoes to fill.
Sophomore Colson Swartz was his primary backup last year, but Foxes coach Dan Lever anticipates a three-way battle over the summer including junior Nolan Horner (who played receiver last year) and freshman Luke Clay.
Spencer Reid, Wells
It had been more than two decades since the Guardians (then Wilson) had a run in the PIL like they’ve experienced the past two years with Reid deftly running their power option attack.
Now, it’s a wide-open competition to replace him, with sophomore Jude Nolan (his primary backup last year) among the options.
Trey Cleeland, Jesuit
Cleeland battled through a sprained knee that cost him two games to throw for 2,178 yards and 25 touchdowns, earning 6A all-state honorable mention.
He’s off to UC Davis, leaving a three-way battle for the starting job involving junior Harper Sage — who started both games Cleeland missed, went 14 of 19 for 227 yards and a touchdown, “and is as steady as there is at that position,” said Crusaders coach Ken Potter — another junior in Jaden Hedges and sophomore Jack Wilson.
Hedges started in the secondary and has the strongest arm of the trio, according to Potter. Wilson was the JV starter last year “and was dynamic in his ability to adapt,” Potter said.
Zayden Anderson, Seaside
Not only will the Seagulls have to replace coach Aaron Tanabe, but they’ll also need a new signal-caller after graduating Anderson, who earned 4A all-state honorable mention after throwing for 1,243 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Freshman Jack Boles was the only other quarterback on the roster last fall, but the new coach will have a lot of say about who will take over behind center.
