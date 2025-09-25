Portland Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025
There are 66 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Thursday, September 25, Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27, including fourteen games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Oregon's top-ranked teams as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Lakerige vs Central Catholic will spotlight the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.
Portland High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Thursday, September 25. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Heritage (3-0) vs Kentlake (1-2) at 6:00 PM
Lebanon (2-1) vs Corvallis (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Portland High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 61 games scheduled across the Portland metro area, on Friday, September 26, highlighted by Camas vs West Linn. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Wahkiakum (3-0) vs Oakville (2-1) at 4:00 PM
Salem Academy (0-2) vs Scio (2-1) at 5:00 PM
North Marion (1-2) vs Warrenton (1-2) at 5:00 PM
Blanchet Catholic (0-3) vs Newport (0-3) at 5:00 PM
Kennedy (2-1) vs Yamhill-Carlton (0-3) at 5:00 PM
Gervais (3-0) vs Valley Catholic (3-0) at 5:00 PM
Dayton (3-0) vs Taft (2-1) at 5:00 PM
Seton Catholic (2-1) vs Banks (3-0) at 5:00 PM
Amity (1-2) vs Santiam Christian (2-1) at 5:00 PM
Mountainside (1-2) vs Mountain View (0-3) at 5:00 PM
Bremerton (1-2) vs Kelso (2-1) at 6:00 PM
McDaniel (0-3) vs Jefferson (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Willamina (2-1) vs Banks (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Philomath (2-1) vs The Dalles (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Sweet Home (3-0) vs North Bend (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Stayton (3-0) vs Gladstone (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Estacada (2-2) vs Pendleton (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Astoria (1-2) vs Molalla (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Tigard (1-2) vs Sherwood (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Newberg (1-2) vs Sunset (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Ida B. Wells (2-2) vs Roosevelt (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Grants Pass (2-1) vs South Salem (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Grant (0-3) vs Jesuit (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Oakridge (1-2) vs Harrisburg (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Corbett (3-0) vs Rainier (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Summit (4-0) vs Redmond (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Putnam (0-3) vs La Salle (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Canby (1-2) vs McNary (1-3) at 7:00 PM
McKay (0-3) vs McMinnville (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Hood River Valley (3-0) vs Gresham (1-2) at 7:00 PM
David Douglas (0-3) vs Parkrose (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Dallas (3-0) vs South Albany (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Silverton (3-0) vs Central (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Centennial (2-1) vs Milwaukie (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Crook County (2-1) vs Bend (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Hillsboro (3-1) vs Aloha (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Lincoln (3-0) vs Franklin (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Southridge (0-3) vs Cleveland (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Century (3-1) vs Reynolds (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Lakeridge (2-1) vs Central Catholic (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Liberty (2-0) vs Beaverton (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Seton Catholic (2-1) vs Creswell (1-2) at 7:00 PM
All Saints Episcopal (2-2) vs Evergreen (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Goldendale (0-3) vs Kittitas (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Forest Grove (2-1) vs Wilsonville (2-1) at 7:00 PM
McLoughlin (2-1) vs St. Helens (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Skyview (0-3) vs Oregon City (2-1) at 7:00 PM
West Salem (3-0) vs North Medford (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Camas (2-1) vs West Linn (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Woodland (1-2) vs Columbia River (2-0) at 7:00 PM
R.A. Long (0-3) vs Hockinson (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Hudson's Bay (2-1) vs Ridgefield (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Washougal (2-1) vs Mark Morris (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Kalama (1-2) vs Fort Vancouver (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Stevenson (1-1) vs Castle Rock (1-2) at 7:00 PM
King's Way Christian (1-2) vs La Center (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Union (1-2) vs Prairie (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Grandview (0-3) vs Prosser (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Sprague (1-3) vs North Salem (2-1) at 7:15 PM
Portland High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Saturday, September 27. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Columbia (0-3) vs Medical Lake (0-2) at 1:00 PM
Cascade Christian (3-0) vs Battle Ground (3-0) at 4:00 PM
Toledo (3-0) vs Toutle Lake (3-0) at 5:00 PM
