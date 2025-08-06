High School

10 Pennsylvania High School Football Linemen to Watch in 2025

From Central Valley to La Salle College, these dominant big men up front are poised to anchor some of the top teams in the Keystone State this fall

Josh Rizzo

Harrisburg offensive lineman Kevin Brown (74) keeps his block during the 2022 PIAA Class 6A title game against St. Joseph's Prep.
Harrisburg offensive lineman Kevin Brown (74) keeps his block during the 2022 PIAA Class 6A title game against St. Joseph's Prep. / Paul Burdick, SBLive Sports

The 2025 Pennsylvania football season is quickly approaching. There aren’t any positions more important for keeping things moving than the guys in the trenches.

Here’s a look at some of the top returning offensive lineman in Pennsylvania. All of the players in listed in alphabetic order by last name.

Brendan Alexander, Central Valley, Senior

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman has yet to make a college commitment. He has 26 Division I offers and helped the Warriors reach the WPIAL Class 4A title game last season.

Kevin Brown, Harrisburg, Senior

Brown is a versatile athlete who has found success on the gridiron and wrestling mat. Brown, who plays offensive tackle, was a state qualifier during his sophomore season as a wrestler. Brown missed all of last season after breaking his leg in practice before the season started.

Brown committed to Penn State.

Anthony De Los Santos, Scranton Prep, Senior

De Los Santos helped pave the way for the Cavaliers to rush for more than 3,200 yards last season. The Cavaliers finished 12-2 last season and were knocked out in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals.

Izak Glover, Shamokin Area, Senior

Glover was named to the Class 4A all-state team last season. The Indians won their first 12 games last season before being bounced from the playoffs by Juniata.

Jimmy Kalis, Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Junior

Kalis is a 6-6, 280-pound tackle. Kalis will be hoping to find a way to help the Vikings defend their WPIAL Class 6A title this season.

Grayson McKeogh, La Salle College, Senior

McKeogh committed to play at Notre Dame next season. The 6-8 offensive tackle was a first team all-state selection. La Salle College is ranked as one of the top teams in Class 6A this season and should be in the mix for the state title.

Tyler Merrill, Cumberland Valley, Senior

The Eagles standout lineman decided to continue his career at Notre Dame. Merrill told Fox 43 that he chose the Fighting Irish thanks to the guidance he received from his dad and his coach through the recruiting process.

Jesse Moody, Imhotep Charter, Senior

Moody is a 6-6, 345-pound senior headed to Maryland. Moody was an important piece on the line for the Imhotep team that won the Class 5A PIAA title in 2023. Imhotep went up to 6A last season and were knocked out of the playoffs by eventual state champion, St. Joseph’s Prep.

Terrance Smith, Landsdale Catholic, Junior

Smith is a 6-6 tackle, who weighs 260 pounds. Smith is also a track standout, competing in the shot put and discus.

--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

