10 Pennsylvania High School Football Linemen to Watch in 2025
The 2025 Pennsylvania football season is quickly approaching. There aren’t any positions more important for keeping things moving than the guys in the trenches.
Here’s a look at some of the top returning offensive lineman in Pennsylvania. All of the players in listed in alphabetic order by last name.
Brendan Alexander, Central Valley, Senior
The 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman has yet to make a college commitment. He has 26 Division I offers and helped the Warriors reach the WPIAL Class 4A title game last season.
Kevin Brown, Harrisburg, Senior
Brown is a versatile athlete who has found success on the gridiron and wrestling mat. Brown, who plays offensive tackle, was a state qualifier during his sophomore season as a wrestler. Brown missed all of last season after breaking his leg in practice before the season started.
Brown committed to Penn State.
Anthony De Los Santos, Scranton Prep, Senior
De Los Santos helped pave the way for the Cavaliers to rush for more than 3,200 yards last season. The Cavaliers finished 12-2 last season and were knocked out in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals.
Izak Glover, Shamokin Area, Senior
Glover was named to the Class 4A all-state team last season. The Indians won their first 12 games last season before being bounced from the playoffs by Juniata.
Jimmy Kalis, Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Junior
Kalis is a 6-6, 280-pound tackle. Kalis will be hoping to find a way to help the Vikings defend their WPIAL Class 6A title this season.
Grayson McKeogh, La Salle College, Senior
McKeogh committed to play at Notre Dame next season. The 6-8 offensive tackle was a first team all-state selection. La Salle College is ranked as one of the top teams in Class 6A this season and should be in the mix for the state title.
Tyler Merrill, Cumberland Valley, Senior
The Eagles standout lineman decided to continue his career at Notre Dame. Merrill told Fox 43 that he chose the Fighting Irish thanks to the guidance he received from his dad and his coach through the recruiting process.
Jesse Moody, Imhotep Charter, Senior
Moody is a 6-6, 345-pound senior headed to Maryland. Moody was an important piece on the line for the Imhotep team that won the Class 5A PIAA title in 2023. Imhotep went up to 6A last season and were knocked out of the playoffs by eventual state champion, St. Joseph’s Prep.
Terrance Smith, Landsdale Catholic, Junior
Smith is a 6-6 tackle, who weighs 260 pounds. Smith is also a track standout, competing in the shot put and discus.
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo