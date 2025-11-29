Harrisburg vs. Central Catholic: Live updates of Pennsylvania high school football Class 6A semifinals - Nov. 29
The Harrisburg Cougars (12-0) play the Central Catholic Vikings (11-1) in the PIAA Class 6A semifinal on Saturday at Mansion Park.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The winner will play the La Salle College in the PIAA Class 6A Championship.
Players to Watch
Harrisburg
- Kevin Brown, Sr., OL - 4-star committed to West Virginia
- Messiah Mickens, Sr., RB - 4-star committed to Virgina Tech
- Elias Coke, Sr., WR - 3-star committed to Rutgers
Central Catholic
- James Hunter, Jr., OL - 4-star committed to Notre Dame
- Jimmy Kalis, Jr., OL - 4-star uncommitted
- Ashton Blatt, Sr., DE - 3-star committed to North Carolina
Pick 'Em
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
