High School

Harrisburg vs. Central Catholic: Live updates of Pennsylvania high school football Class 6A semifinals - Nov. 29

Get game updates of the PIAA semifinal between the Cougars and the Vikings

Jack Butler

Harrisburg's Jaiyon Lewis runs after a catch during the PIAA District 3 Class 6A Championship against Central York at Cedar Cliff High School on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in New Cumberland.
Harrisburg's Jaiyon Lewis runs after a catch during the PIAA District 3 Class 6A Championship against Central York at Cedar Cliff High School on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in New Cumberland. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Harrisburg Cougars (12-0) play the Central Catholic Vikings (11-1) in the PIAA Class 6A semifinal on Saturday at Mansion Park.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The winner will play the La Salle College in the PIAA Class 6A Championship.

Players to Watch

Harrisburg

  • Kevin Brown, Sr., OL - 4-star committed to West Virginia
  • Messiah Mickens, Sr., RB - 4-star committed to Virgina Tech
  • Elias Coke, Sr., WR - 3-star committed to Rutgers

Central Catholic

  • James Hunter, Jr., OL - 4-star committed to Notre Dame
  • Jimmy Kalis, Jr., OL - 4-star uncommitted
  • Ashton Blatt, Sr., DE - 3-star committed to North Carolina

Pick 'Em

Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tell us who you think will win!

Harrisburg vs. Central Catholic: Live updates of Pennsylvania high school football Class 6A semifinals - Nov. 29

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Pennsylvania