La Salle vs. North Penn: Live score updates of Pennsylvania high school football Class 6A semifinal - Nov. 29, 2025
Get game updates from the PIAA semifinal between the Knights and the Explorers
The La Salle College Explorers (11-1) play the North Penn Knights (12-2) in the PIAA Class 6A semifinal on Saturday at Central Bucks South High School.
The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Players to Watch
La Salle College
- Joey O'Brien, Sr., DB - 5-star committed to Notre Dame
- Grayson McKeogh, Sr., OT - 4-star committed to Notre Dame
- Gavin Sidwar, Sr., QB - 3-star committed to Mizzou
North Penn
- Christian Barnes, Sr., DE - Committed to La Salle University for baseball
- Matt Pownall, Sr., DB - Committed to Navy
Pick 'Em
Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tell us who you think will win!
La Salle vs. North Penn: Live score updates of Pennsylvania high school football Class 6A semifinal - Nov. 29, 2025
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
More from High School On SI
Published