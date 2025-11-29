High School

La Salle vs. North Penn: Live score updates of Pennsylvania high school football Class 6A semifinal - Nov. 29, 2025

Get game updates from the PIAA semifinal between the Knights and the Explorers

Jack Butler

North Penn quarterback Matt Bucksar hands off to running back Matthew Pownall in the PIAA District One Class 6A championship football game against Pennridge, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Helman Field in Perkasie. The Knights clinched the district title with a 21-14 win over the Rams.
North Penn quarterback Matt Bucksar hands off to running back Matthew Pownall in the PIAA District One Class 6A championship football game against Pennridge, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Helman Field in Perkasie. The Knights clinched the district title with a 21-14 win over the Rams.

The La Salle College Explorers (11-1) play the North Penn Knights (12-2) in the PIAA Class 6A semifinal on Saturday at Central Bucks South High School.

The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Players to Watch

La Salle College

  • Joey O'Brien, Sr., DB - 5-star committed to Notre Dame
  • Grayson McKeogh, Sr., OT - 4-star committed to Notre Dame
  • Gavin Sidwar, Sr., QB - 3-star committed to Mizzou

North Penn

  • Christian Barnes, Sr., DE - Committed to La Salle University for baseball
  • Matt Pownall, Sr., DB - Committed to Navy

Pick 'Em

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

Jack Butler
