10-year anniversary of Jesse James’ 5th-round NFL selection by his hometown Steelers
It’s been 10 years since Jesse James realized his lifelong dream of being selected in the NFL Draft. There was a bit of a wait for the former South Allegheny High School star tight end, but in the end, it was worth it as the 6-7, 260-pound James was selected by his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round.
At South Allegheny, which is located in McKeesport, PA, James excelled as a standout athlete for the Gladiators, earning recognition as a two-time second-team All-State selection in both football and basketball. His prowess on the football field was particularly notable, where he secured first-team All-Century Conference honors as a tight end during each of his junior and senior years.
Over those two seasons, James snared 71 catches for 1,030 yards and 10 touchdowns. His leadership qualities shone through as he was selected as a team captain for his final three seasons. James' exploits earned him an invitation to the prestigious Semper Fidelis All-American Game. His remarkable performance in 2011 landed him a spot on the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Fabulous 22, which further cemented his legacy as one of the region's top players.
Prior to embarking on his NFL career, James enjoyed a stellar career at Penn State where he had 78 receptions for 1,005 yards and 11 touchdowns during a three-year Nittany Lion career that lasted from 2012-2014.
James went on to play eight seasons (2015-2022) in the NFL for four different franchises. After spending four seasons with the Steelers, James went on to play two seasons for the Detroit Lions and one season with the Chicago Bears before ending his career as a member of the Cleveland Browns. During his NFL career, James wound up with 157 receptions for 1,522 yards and 12 touchdowns.