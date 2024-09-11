15 games to watch in week 4 of Pennsylvania high school football
We have reached the fourth week of the Pennsylvania high school football season.
As is the case each week, there are more than 250 games across the state this weekend and we have picked the 15 for you to keep an eye on throughout the weekend.
This week's slate features a pair of games between teams in the High School on SI Pennsylvania Power 25, as No. 8 Nazareth goes on the road to No. 22 Freedom and No. 15 Malvern Prep hosts No. 20 Roman Catholic.
There are also several games this week between teams who have remained unbeaten through three weeks.
SBLIVE PENNSYLVANIA POWER 25 I PENNSYLVANIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
15 games to watch in Pennsylvania high school football this week (All games are Friday, September 13 at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted). Rankings denote SBLive Ohio Power 25 rankings.
North Hills at No. 2 Pine-Richland
No. 5 Manheim Township at Plymouth Whitemarsh
No. 8 Nazareth Area at No. 22 Freedom
West Mifflin at No. 14 Bethel Park
Avonworth at No. 13 Thomas Jefferson
No. 20 Roman Catholic at No. 15 Malvern Prep
No. 19 State College at Cumberland Valley
No. 24 Central Bucks South at Central Bucks East
Northwestern Lehigh at Blue Mountain
No. 6 La Salle College at Haverford School, Saturday, 2:00 p.m.
East St. Louis (Illinois) at No. 7 Imhotep Charter, Saturday, 7:00 p.m.
-- Ryan Isley
