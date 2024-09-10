Top 25 Pennsylvania high school football rankings (9/10/2024)
When teams in the High School on SI Pennsylvania Power 25 go 22-2 on the week, there isn't much room for movement among the top teams in Pennsylvania high school football.
The top two spots in the rankings remain the same as Peter's Township and Pine-Richland are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
But St. Joseph's Prep made its way back into the top 3, La Salle College jumped two spots to No. 6, Bethel Park jumped the most in the rankings from No. 18 to No. 14, Upper St. Clair went up three spots to No. 18 and Central Bucks South went to No. 24.
The only newcomers this week was Freedom, who makes its debut at No. 22.
High School on SI Pennsylvania Power 25 Football Rankings
1. Peters Township, McMurray (3-0)
Last Week: 1
With the Indians' depth of talent, anybody could step up on any night. That's what happened when Peters Township shut out Mount Lebanon, 28-0. Nolan DiLucia was on point, throwing three touchdown passes, hitting Nick McCullough with two of them. The Indians host Trinity this Friday evening.
2. Pine-Richland, Gibsonia (2-0)
Last Week: 3
Pine-Richland was given an unexpected bye week as weather cancelled the contest against Seneca Valley. The Rams will host North Hills on Friday.
3. St. Joseph's Prep, Philadelphia (1-1)
Last Week: 4
St. Joseph's Prep controlled the first half and coasted from there, defeating Erasmus Hall (New York), 44-16. A blocked punt set up an Isaiah West touchdown run, his first of four on the night. That was followed up by Jett Harrison, brother of Marvin Harrison, Jr., scoring his first career high school touchdown, a toe-tapper in the back of the endzone. The Hawks have a bye week, followed by Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland) on September 20.
4. North Allegheny, Wexford (3-0)
Last Week: 2
Survive and stay undefeated. North Allegheny held off a late rally from Penn Hills to win, 18-14. Penn Hills looked to go 80 yards in the final two minutes of regulation. However, an interception by Nicholas Humpries clinched the victory as the Tigers improved to 3-0. North Allegheny heads to Hempfield Area on Friday.
5. Manheim Township, Lancaster (3-0)
Last Week: 5
Nobody has figured out how to stop Declan Clancy yet. The senior ran for 161 yards and three touchdowns as Manheim Township shut out William Penn, 42-0. To add to his achievements, the senior added a touchdown reception, led the Blue Streaks with eight tackles, and a forced fumble. Manheim Township is at Plymouth Whitemarsh on Friday night.
6. La Salle College, Wyndmoor (3-0)
Last Week: 8
La Salle College earns a huge interstate win over Calvert Hall (Maryland), 28-10. The Explorers scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions while the defense held strong throughout the contest. La Salle is back on the road to face Haverford School on Saturday afternoon.
7. Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (2-0)
Last Week: 6
While on the topic of unstoppable running backs, let's talk about Jabree Wallace-Coleman. The future Nittany Lion put up video game numbers in Imhotep Charter's 28-24 win over Chester. 25 carries for 240 yards and three touchdowns as well as two catches for 28 yards and another touchdown through the air. What kept Chester in this contest was the play of Daron Harris, who had three interceptions on the night. On Saturday, the Panthers host East St. Louis, a team that has played in the Illinois 6A state championship game each of the last three seasons.
8. Nazareth (3-0)
Last Week: 7
It was the tale of two halves as Nazareth holds off Wilson, 35-31. The two teams combined for eight touchdowns and a field goal on nine possessions in the first half. Then in the second half, the wheels fell off the offenses. Peyton Falzone would break loose for a 50-yard touchdown run to give the Blue Eagles the lead early in the third and that would conclude the scoring. A fumble recovery by Matt Dorniak with under a minute left in the fourth would seal the win. Nazareth is at No. 22 Freedom this Friday night.
9. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (1-2)
Last Week: 9
Pittsburgh Central Catholic gets its first win of the season, a mercy rule victory over Woodland Hills, 54-14. Jy'aire Walls was the foundation of the Vikings' strong offensive output, going 11-of-19 for 162 yards and two touchdowns. The senior quarterback also rushed for two scores. The Vikings return to action Friday when they face Mount Lebanon.
10. Harrisburg (2-1)
Last Week: 10
The rain and soggy conditions kept both teams at bay. But in the end, it was Harrisburg that came out on top, 7-6, over then-No. 17 State College. The only touchdown of the night came late in the second quarter after the Cougars drove 84 yards in under two minutes, capped by a Messiah Mickens touchdown reception. Harrisburg faces Chambersburg this Saturday afternoon.
11. Bishop McDevitt, Harrisburg (2-1)
Last Week: 11
Bishop McDevitt returned to the win column, defeating Chambersburg, 40-3. Stone Saunders was electric, going 19-of-31 for 253 yards and three touchdowns. To balance the attack, junior Maurice Barnes rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown. The Crusaders host Cedar Cliff this Friday night.
12. Aliquippa (1-0)
Last Week: 12
Finally! Aliquippa gets to play a full 48 minutes of football, returning home with a 46-20 win over Avonworth. It wasn't without its struggles as Avonworth jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. The Quips would come roaring back with Tiqwai Hayes scoring three unanswered touchdowns, giving Aliquippa a lead they would never surrender. The Quips host the Mars Fightin' Planets on Friday.
13. Thomas Jefferson, Jefferson Hills (3-0)
Last Week: 13
Thomas Jefferson sent the faithful home happy with a thrilling 34-31 overtime win over McKeesport. After McKeesport opened overtime with a field goal, it was three rushes by the Jaguars' work horse, Tyler Eber. But it was a fourth down QB sneak by Luke Kosko that got the Jaguars the touchdown and the win. Thonmas Jefferson hosts Avonworth on Friday night.
14. Bethel Park (3-0)
Last Week: 18
It's time to take Bethel Park seriously. The Black Hawks put on an offensive clinic in their 46-7 win over previously undefeated Armstrong. Tanner Pfeuffer threw for 326 yards and four touchdowns while Ja Vaughn Moore rushed for 255 yards and two touchdowns. The Black Hawks face West Mifflin this Friday.
15. Malvern Prep (1-1)
Last Week: 14
What a comeback! Malvern Prep rallies from 17 points back after three quarters to defeat Delbarton (New Jersey), 27-17. The turning point was a 50-yard touchdown strike from Jackson Melconian to Daniel Riley to put the Friars ahead. Malvern Prep faces No. 19 Roman Catholic this Friday night.
16. Parkland, Allentown (2-1)
Last Week: 16
Parkland went into a wild atmosphere in Northampton and came away with a 23-14 win. First half touchdowns by TJ Lawrence and Reid Andrush propelled the Trojans to their second victory of the season. Parkland heads to Pleasant Valley for Thursday night action.
17. Belle Vernon (1-0)
Last Week: 15
Belle Vernon also was able to play a full 48 minutes this week, resulting in a 23-17 win over Central Valley. The rushing attack by the Leopards was too much as quarterback Curtis Wade and running back Kole Doppelheuer combined for 140 rushing yards. Belle Vernon heads to McKeesport on Friday night.
18. Upper St. Clair (3-0)
Last Week: 21
Ethan Hellmann was perfect in Upper St. Clair's 45-7 win over Franklin Regional. The junior quarterback never let the ball hit the ground, going 6-of-6 for 157 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers' offense racked up 363 yards of total offense on only 26 plays. Upper St. Clair heads on the road to face Hampton this Friday night.
19. State College (2-1)
Last Week: 17
State College fell to Harrisburg, 7-6, suffering its first loss of the season. The Little Lions will look to bounce back at Cumberland Valley on Friday night.
20. Roman Catholic, Philadelphia (3-0)
Last Week: 20
The Roman Catholic offense was at it again in a 67-0 win against Randolph Campus (New York) on Saturday. All of the Cahillite's possessions ended in either a touchdown or the end of a half. Roman Catholic is at No. 15 Malvern Prep on Friday night.
21. Central York (2-1)
Last Week: 19
Central York rebounded with a 31-20 win at Delaware Valley. After trailing 7-3, it was all Panthers as they took a 24-7 lead into halftime. Central York opens York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association play at Spring Grove this Friday.
22. Freedom, Bethlehem (3-0)
Last Week: NR
Freedom is the only team making their rankings debut this week, following a 49-15 win against Allentown Central Catholic. The Patriots showed up on our radar earlier this month after a 30-13 upset of Parkland in Week 2. But now, the Freedom will face their biggest test of the season when they host No. 8 Nazareth on Friday night.
23. Springfield (3-0)
Last Week: 23
Springfield earned its biggest win of the season with a 42-7 victory at Conestoga. It was all Cougars early, jumping out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and cruising from there. Springfield returns home to face Penncrest on Friday night.
24. Central Bucks South, Warrington (3-0)
Last Week: 25
Central Bucks South continues its strong start with a 33-7 win over Upper Dublin. Owen Pinkerton threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 102 yards on the night. Danny Gies was his top target with 113 yards on four catches and a touchdown. The Titans open conference play on Friday at Central Bucks East.
25. Erie Cathedral Prep (3-0)
Last Week: 22
The Ramblers faced adversity and came out on top with a 16-14 win over Riverside (Ohio.) A short field goal in the fourth would prove to be the difference as the Ramblers defense held strong for the final 11 minutes of the game. The Ramblers are back in action on Friday when they host Warren.
