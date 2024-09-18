15 games to watch in week 5 of Pennsylvania high school football
If you blinked, you missed the first four weeks of the Pennsylvania high school football season and all of a sudden we are almost at the midway point of the regular season.
As is the case weekly, there are more than 250 games across the state this weekend and we have picked the 15 for you to keep an eye on throughout the weekend.
This week's schedule features one matchup in the High School on SI Pennsylvania Power 25, as No. 20 Nazareth travels to No. 14 Parkland.
There are six games this week between teams who are 4-0: Cambria Heights at Northern Cambria, Lewisburg at Warrior Run, Fort Cherry at Monessen, Liberty at Louis E. Dieruff, Garnet Valley at Strath Haven and Leechburg at Jeannette.
SBLIVE PENNSYLVANIA POWER 25 I PENNSYLVANIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
15 games to watch in Pennsylvania high school football this week (All games are Friday, September 20 at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted). Rankings denote SBLive Pennsylvania Power 25 rankings.
No. 1 Peters Township at West Allegheny
No. 3 St. Joseph's Prep at Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland)
No. 20 Nazareth at No. 14 Parkland
Central Bucks West at No. 22 Central Bucks South
Cambria Heights at Northern Cambria
