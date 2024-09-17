Top 25 Pennsylvania high school football rankings (9/17/2024)
The top four teams in Pennsylvania high school football remain the same this week, as Peters Township, Pine-Richland, St. Joseph's Prep and North Allegheny remain No. 1-4, respectively.
New to the rankings this week are Downingtown West (No. 23) and Lampeter-Strasburg (No. 25)
1. Peters Township, McMurray (4-0)
Last Week: 1
Another all-around great performance by the Indians as Peters Township defeated Trinity, 35-6. Before heading to Miami University for a visit with the RedHawks, Nolan DiLucia threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the Indians' win. Peters Township heads to West Allegheny this Friday night.
2. Pine-Richland, Gibsonia (3-0)
Last Week: 2
Pine-Richland didn't let a loaded injured list stop them as the Rams defeated previously undefeated North Hills, 29-24. With three of their top running backs sidelined, wide receiver Jalen Neals and quarterback Oobi Strader took over the running duties for the Rams. Combined, they rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown in a winning effort. The Rams head on the road to face Plum on Friday night.
3. St. Joseph's Prep, Philadelphia (1-1)
Last Week: 3
St. Joseph's Prep had a bye week this past week. They head on the road to face Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland) on Friday night.
4. North Allegheny, Wexford (4-0)
Last Week: 4
North Allegheny found another gear, pulling away in the fourth to beat Hempfield, 42-14. The Tigers were tied 14-14 late in the third, but scored four straight rushing touchdowns that the Spartans had no answer for to stay undefeated. North Allegheny hosts Norwin this Friday night.
5. La Salle College, Wyndmoor (4-0)
Last Week: 6
La Salle College keeps climbing the rankings, this time with a convincing win over Haverford School, 34-6. Gavin Sidwar with two touchdown strikes in the first half, then the Explorers went to the ground as Desmond Ortiz broke away for two scores of his own. The Explorers are at Episcopal Academy this Friday night.
6. Manheim Township, Lancaster (4-0)
Last Week: 5
Nothing like staying undefeated in dramatic fashion as Manheim Township survives Plymouth Whitemarsh, 20-18. On a fourth down play, Caiden Leszczynski hit his second touchdown pass of the night midway through the fourth. A failed two-point conversion saw the Blue Streaks trail, 18-17. Manheim Township manufactured a 54-yard drive, eating five minutes off the clock. With less than a minute remaining, John Morales would kick a 33-yard field goal for the win, keeping the Blue Streaks undefeated. Manheim Township hosts Hempfield on Friday night.
7. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (2-2)
Last Week: 9
It was a little bit of everything as Pittsburgh Central Catholic defeated Mount Lebanon, 59-7. Jy'aire Walls threw for 215 yards and a touchdown. He was also one of four ball carriers to score on the ground as the Vikings tallied six rushing touchdowns. Xxavier Thomas hauled in six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. All of this while the defense had three takeaways including two by Colsen Gatten. The Vikings are at Hampfield this Friday night.
8. Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (3-1)
Last Week: 7
Imhotep Charter dropped their first contest of the season, a 35-14 loss to East St. Louis (Illinois). The Panthers will look to rebound when they face Abraham Lincoln on Saturday night.
9. Harrisburg (3-1)
Last Week: 10
Harrisburg finally earned a win in comfortable fashion, 35-14 over Chambersburg. The Cougars kept the ball on the ground, forcing Chambersburg to prove they could stop the run. Four of the Cougars' five touchdowns came on the ground with one more on a Kymir Williams pick-six. Harrisburg is at Cedar Cliff this Friday night.
10. Bishop McDevitt, Harrisburg (3-1)
Last Week: 11
Stone Saunders continues to make a strong case for Mr. Football as Bishop McDevitt defeats Cedar Cliff, 56-16. The Kentucky commit set season highs with 294 passing yards and four touchdowns in a winning effort. Jontai Quick was his favorite target, hauling in five catches for 164 yards and a touchdown. The Crusaders are back in action on Friday night when they head to Carlisle.
11. Bethel Park (4-0)
Last Week: 14
Bethel Park cruised to another convincing win, 62-14 over a strong West Mifflin team. The Black Hawks offense totaled 449 yards of total offense, led by Tanner Pfeuffer who threw for 250 yards and five touchdowns. JaVaughn Moore rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Bethel Park will host Moon Area on Friday night.
12. Aliquippa (2-0)
Last Week: 12
Sa’Nir Brooks was the next man up in Aliquippa's 42-17 win over Mars. With an injured Tiqwai Hayes watching from the sidelines, Sa'Nir Brooks took over the lion's share of carries. The sophomore rumbled for three touchdowns on the night, aided by a defense that continued to give the Quips excellent field position. The Quips head to Penn Hills next Friday night.
13. Thomas Jefferson, Jefferson Hills (4-0)
Last Week: 13
After a close first quarter, Thomas Jefferson controlled the tempo in their 44-7 win over Avonworth. After the first 12 minutes, Thomas Jefferson led 9-7, but the tides turned quickly. A Tyler Eber 5-yard touchdown run extended the lead in the second quarter, followed by an 85-yard touchdown pass from Luke Kosko to Brayden White to break things open. Nobody could cover White has he finished the game with 12 catches for 232 yards and a touchdown. Thomas Jefferson is at West Mifflin this Friday night.
14. Parkland, Allentown (3-1)
Last Week: 16
Parkland summoned the running clock early in their 52-0 win over Pleasant Valley. The Trojans opened the scoring with a scoop-and-score late in the first. Osmany Guzman would connect for two passing touchdowns and the seal was broken as the Trojans would take a 38-0 lead into halftime. Parkland hosts Nazareth this Friday night.
15. Upper St. Clair (4-0)
Last Week: 18
Upper St. Clair used a two-headed rushing attack in their 62-7 win over Hampton. Dante Coury ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns while sophomore John Banbury tallied 4 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown. USC heads on the road to face McKeesport on Friday night.
16. Roman Catholic, Philadelphia (4-0)
Last Week: 20
Semaj Beals' stock skyrocketed after Roman Catholic's thrilling 21-17 win over then-No. 15 Malvern Prep. The junior quarterback took the Cahillite offense under his wing, going 24-of-42 for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the team's biggest win this season. Beals hit Rayshawn Scott for a 7-yard touchdown late in the fourth that would be the decisive score to put Roman Catholic over the top. The Cahillite face DeMatha (Maryland) on Friday night.
17. State College (3-1)
Last Week: 19
State College rebounded after last week's loss, defeating Cumberland Valley, 30-14. Lamar Wilson was a workhorse in the backfield, tallying 29 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The Little Lions are at Chambersburg on Friday night.
18. Malvern Prep (1-2)
Last Week: 15
Malvern Prep fell to then-No. 20 Roman Catholic, 21-17. The Friars will look to rebound when they head to Salesianium (Delaware), considered by some to be the best team in the state of Delaware.
19. Freedom, Bethlehem (4-0)
Last Week: 22
Freedom remains undefeated with a 38-10 win over then-No. 8 Nazareth. The Patriots have stepped up in big games, with a pair of double-digit wins over teams ranked in the Super 25. However, their other two wins came by a combined four points against two teams who are .500 or lower. Freedom will look to improve to 5-0 against William Allen on Friday.
20. Nazareth (3-1)
Last Week: 8
Nazareth fell to then-No. 22 Freedom, 38-10. The Blue Eagles are back in action on Friday night at Parkland.
21. Central York (3-1)
Last Week: 21
Central York put up a suffocating performance with a 40-0 win over Spring Grove. The Panther defense only allowed 105 yards of total offense with much of that coming late in the second half. Brooklyn Nace led the offensive effort with 153 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and one rushing touchdown. Central York hosts South Western on Friday night.
22. Central Bucks South, Warrington (3-0)
Last Week: 24
Central Bucks South controlled the tempo all night in their 34-15 win over Central Bucks East. Owen Pinkerton controlled the ball more than the ball boys, passing for 113 yards, rushing for 175 yards, and having a part in three touchdowns for the Titans. CBS plays host to Central Bucks West on Friday night.
23. Downingtown West (4-0)
Last Week: NR
Downingtown West has been in the Super 25 conversation since their early wins against Abraham Lincoln and Smyrna (Delaware.) The Whippets finally broke through after a 21-12 win over Spring-Ford. Downingtown West has a 24-5 record over the past three seasons. The Whippets host Avon Grove This Friday night.
24. Belle Vernon (1-1)
Last Week: 17
Belle Vernon fell to McKeesport, 28-7, suffering their first loss of the season. The Leopards return home to face South Fayette this Friday night.
25. Lampeter-Strasburg (4-0)
Last Week: NR
The rushing attack of Lampeter-Strasburg is their bread and butter as they debut in the Super 25. Dominic Brown is the lead running back with 381 yards and 9 touchdowns on the season. Quarterback Caileb Howse leads the Pioneers in rushing yardage though with 391 and 7 touchdowns. The Pioneers will look to stay undefeated against Daniel Boone on Friday night.
