3-point takedowns become a reality in Pennsylvania wrestling
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) is shaking up the takedown in high school wrestling, adopting the three-point takedown effective for the 2024-25 season.
The PIAA announced it would adopt the new scoring for takedowns after the National Federation of State High School Association (NFHS) changed the rule nationally to have high school wrestling more closely reflect college wrestling rules. College rules were changed last year to include the three-point takedown.
In addition, near falls can now count for as many as four points and only one contact point now needs to remain inside the circle for scoring and pinning to take place.
The takedown is often the first scoring opportunity of a match and allows a wrestler to gain early control. By upping the number of points award, the early aggressiveness of a wrestler is rewarded. It also creates a better opportunity to make ground late in a match or, convesely, offers a quicker course to a major decision or tech fall.