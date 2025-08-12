Seton LaSalle quarterback receives temporary injunction to play in Saturday's scrimmage
The Anthony Smith saga will continue. The Seton LaSalle sophomore quarterback saw his victory of the season, this one coming in a Westmoreland County court room.
Smith, who passed for 2,110 yards as a freshman at Southmoreland, had his transfer to the Rebels blocked because the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League, his home district, felt it was partially motivated by athletic intent.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, which is the state’s governing body, upheld the WPIAL’s ruling. Smith’s family hired a lawyer, Steve Toprani, who filed for a temporary injunction. The WPIAL, PIAA, Scott Seltzer, Executive Director of the WPIAL and Robert Lombardi, Executive Director of the PIAA were named as defendants in the lawsuit.
The judge hearing the case, Christopher A. Feliciani, granted a temporary injunction in a lawsuit filed by Ron and Heather Smith on Anthony’s behalf. The ruling will allow Smith to participate in Seton LaSalle’s scrimmage with Plum on Saturday.
“Pleased to win a temporary injunction,” Toprani wrote on X. “Back next week! Happy 16th birthday @AnthonyMSmith1!”
What does the order say?
The order of court states: 1. It is ORDERED that Anthony Smith is permitted to participate in the Seton LaSalle scrimmage game schedule for Aug. 16, 2025. 2. The order is set forth without making any findings of fact relative to the conduct of any party, and this injunction does not extend beyond the scrimmage set for Aug. 16, 2025.
“Good to get my first semi-win today and be able to suit up with my team this Saturday for our scrimmage!” Smith wrote on X.
What is next?
Toprani indicated there would be another hearing next week. The WPIAL and PIAA will likely look to appeal this decision, as the topic of transfers and eligibility has been a hot-button issue this offseason. Brady Walker, a junior at Bishop Canevin, was ruled ineligible for the season after his move from Mt. Lebanon to the Crusaders was ruled to be at least partially motivated by athletics.
Every case is different, but the PIAA has rules in place to try and keep transferring under control. Any athlete can be ruled ineligible if a transfer is deemed to be at least partially motivated by athletic purposes.
In addition, any athlete who transfers after their 10th grade year would need to get a hardship waiver and demonstrate exceptional circumstances to be eligible for the playoffs, even if they are ok to play in the regular season.
Smith turned heads as a freshman
Smith topped 2,000 yards passing and was named honorable mention all-conference. He helped the Scotties finish 7-4 and reach the first round of the WPIAL playoffs, where they lost to Highlands 56-20.
Smith was set to join a Seton LaSalle squad that reached the WPIAL Class 2A title game last season. However, the Rebels have had issues with eligibility battles and transfers.
Junior wide receiver Khalil Taylor, a Penn State commit, transferred to Pine-Richland. Meanwhile, another all-conference receiver, Tre Littlejohn, left for Penn Hills.
-Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo
