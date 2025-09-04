Shady Side Academy Forfeits Football Game to Clairton Due to Lack of Players
The Shady Side Academy football program was off to a strong 2-0 start under first-year coach Andrew Geisler. The Bulldogs, however, won't be able to play this Friday due to a number of injured players on the roster.
The Bulldogs lost leading rusher Maddox Harvey during the second quarter last week. Shady Side Academy said it was only going to have around 20 players available for this weekend and is choosing to forfeit the game.
"Our players have battled through injuries and adversity with heart and resilience, and their 2-0 start speaks volumes about their character," Geisler said in a statement. "But nothing is more important than their safety. This is a temporary setback, not a reflection of what this team can accomplish this season."
The postseason isn't impacted
The Class 2A Bulldogs were set to play Clairton, which is one of the teams favored to win the WPIAL and PIAA crowns in Class 1A this season. The Bears beat Shady Side Academy 50-0 last season.
The Bulldogs opened the season with a win over Greensburg Central Catholic, which is another tough team in Class A. Shady Side Academy came from behind to beat the Centurions.
Back to conference play
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Sept. 12 at home against Ligonier Valley. That is Shady Side Academy's home opener for conference play. Six of the Bulldogs' last seven games will be conference battles.
The only non-conference matchup Shady Side Academy has left is an Oct. 11 tilt with Seton LaSalle.
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo