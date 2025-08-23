Pennsylvania High School Football Week Zero Quick Reactions
La Salle College and St. Joseph's Prep were considered the two best teams in Pennsylvania's Class 6A entering the season. The question was could Pittsburgh Central Catholic join the race as a legitimate contender for the state title.
The Vikings are by no means eliminated, but found out they have a lot of work yet to do Friday night at the Wolvarena in Turtle Creek. Central Catholic struggled to move the ball against the Explorers, falling 23-6 at the historic venue.
Mizzou commit Gavin Sidwar tossed a pair of touchdowns for the Explorers.
Imani Christian Plays Spoiler
Tyler Boyd was in the house Friday night to see his alma mater Clairton play Imani Christian. The Bears renamed their newly-renovated stadium after Boyd, who won four state championships during his high school days before heading to the NFL. Clairton, considering one of the top 1A teams in the state, couldn't get its offense going against the Class 3A Saints.
Penn State recruits David Davis and Gabe Jenkins scored for the Saints. Clairton receiver Taris Wooding had the honor of being the first player to score in the renovated stadium. He caught a touchdown pass from Jeffrey Thompson.
Cathedral Prep Survives in Four Overtimes
Erie High School got a blow before its game with Cathedral Prep Friday night when eight players were declared ineligible due to not meeting school attendance retirements. The two schools Erie schools ended up having a wild affair anyway.
The Ramblers won in four overtimes, 29-23, when DaZarie Carson scored on a short touchdown run.
Rivalry Game Ends in Controversy
Norwin was left steaming mad following a 34-31 loss to Penn-Trafford. The Knights thought they had taken the lead when quarterback Tristyn Tavares surged forward on a run from the 1-yard line with 82 seconds remaining. However, the ball was jarred lose in the chaos.
The Warriors fell on the ball in the endzone and the referees signaled a change of possession. Norwin felt that Tavares had crossed the goal line and had given them the lead. It was a tough blow for the Knights, who were looking to get their second consecutive win against their rival.
St. Joseph Prep Collapses in Florida
Pennsylvania's top-ranked squad, nationally ranked St. Joseph Prep (No. 20), appeared well on its way to a statement opening win, with a 28-0 lead of American Heritage (Fla.), the No. 17 team in the country, midway through the third quarter, Friday at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale.
Texas commit Dia Bell, however, had other ideas, leading American Heritage to a stunning comeback and 31-28 win over the Hawks.
SJP quarterback Charlie Foulke led an impressive 86-yard first quarter drive, in the pouring rain, and scored on an 11-yard run to give the Hawks an early advantage. Minutes later, Thomas Morano's fumble recovery, deep in Heritage territory, led to a Khyan Billups TD run and 14-0 Hawks lead.
St. Joseph's added to its lead in the second quarter when Masiia Acrey blocked a punt, scooped the ball up at the seven, and dashed into the end zone to made it, 21-0, with 2:21 left in the first half.
Bell, however, finally solved the Hawks' defense in the second half, orchestrating four consecutive touchdown drives, which included three rushing touchdowns by Jonathan Bueno, followed by a key completion to setup a game-winning 42-yard field goal by Kade Bailey, with four seconds left, to complete the improbable comeback.
