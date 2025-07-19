4-star guard Atlee Vanesko commits to Ohio State women’s basketball
Atlee Vanesko, a four-star guard at Westtown School in Pennsylvania, committed to Ohio State women’s basketball on Friday.
Vanesko Picked the Buckeyes Over Virginia Tech, Miami and Stanford
Vanesko announced her commitment on social media. She considered Virginia Tech, Miami and Stanford before choosing the Buckeyes.
At 5-foot-11, Vanesko is coach Kevin McGuff and Ohio State’s first commitment from the Class of 2026. Vanesko received an offer from the Buckeyes following an official visit in 2024.
After Winning Multiple PAISAA Titles with Wessttown, Vanesko Is Set to Star for The Philly Rise in the EYBL
Vanesko, who also competes for Philly Rise in the Nike EYBL circuit, was part of a Westtown School squad that captured its fourth-straight PAISAA championship title during the 2024-25 season. The Moose went 27-3 record and included Jordyn Palmer, the Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year.
Ohio State went 26-7 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
