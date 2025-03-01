Aliquippa girls basketball completes long rebuilding process with first WPIAL title in 35 years
PITTSBURGH — Yaree Carter never planned on being lax in her preparation for basketball at any level. That made her a perfect fit for what Aliquippa girls basketball coach Dwight Lindsey was attempting to build. When Lindsey took over Aliquippa during the 2020-21 season, Carter was in middle school and the program's future was bleak due to low participation numbers.
But Lindsey slowly built the program back to one that was capable of challenging for WPIAL prominence. The second-seeded Quips delivered on their promise Saturday at Petersen Events Center, beating Neshannock 54-51 to win the Class 2A title and bring home their first championship since 1990.
Carter enjoyed the challenge of trying to turn the program around.
“Never giving up,” Carter said. “You can’t be lazy in life, you know? Basketball has always been my motivation. It’s always been my go-to in any situation I am in.”
While this is the fifth WPIAL title for the Aliquippa girls, the previous four wins came in consecutive years between 1987 and 1990. The years since then and now featured some lean times.
Lindsey knows the cupboard wasn’t exactly full when he took over the program.
“When you are down for so long and the program is not where it should be, it’s hard to get girls to come out,” Lindsey said. “My first season, we had nine girls. The next year, I think we had 12 or 13. This year, we had 18 girls and were able to play some JV games.”
Carla Brown, who transferred to Aliquippa from Beaver Falls, enjoyed the style of game the Equips employed.
“How much effort is put into the defensive side, I love that personally,” Brown said. “It’s my favorite way to play.”
While Lindsey said that the process has been slower than he would have liked, he has been invested in the process. Aliquippa has been working on finding support in the community and from alumni to support the girls.
“We needed to get people to buy in and get people to donate so the girls can have nice things,” Lindsey said. “The travel and stuff like that, it’s a constant grind trying to fundraise. You have to meet with the boosters and the school board just to try and get things going in the right direction.”
When the Quips reached the championship against section rival Neshannock, they knew they had a fight on their hands. The Lancers (23-3) beat Aliquippa by 30 points in their previous meeting. While the Quips split the regular-season series, they had a sour taste in their mouths from the second meeting.
“It motivated me a lot because we had played them when we were younger and they used to beat us,” said Aunesty Johnson, who scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. “I’m just happy now that we’ve gotten better throughout the years and are able to beat Neshannock now.”
The Quips’ championship battle with the Lancers was a physical one. Aliquippa finished with a 43-33 edge in rebounds.
Neshannock (22-3) was in foul trouble throughout the game. The Lancers were whistled for 21 fouls and had two players — Ainsley Allison and Sophia Bonner — foul out of the game.
Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said Neshannock had to take risks defensively once they fell behind. The Lancers had struggled with illness over the last few weeks and Grybowski felt they ran out of gas.
“We can’t play that way,” Grybowski said. “We are used to pressuring and playing full court or three-quarter court. When I put them in half court, they think we are taking a break.”
Denim Odom scored 14 points for Aliquippa, while Brown added 13 and Carter finished with 10. Carter also pulled down 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
Lindsey, who had won WPIAL championships as an assistant coach on the boys’ side, stressed he was happiest for the players who helped grow the program.
“When we’re playing summer league and doing open gym, scrimmaging, practicing and lifting weights to get prepared for the season, I would hate for them to do all that work to not get something at the end,” Lindsey said. “It’s a crazy thing. It’s a humbling thing. But I’m glad I was the guy to right the ship and get this thing going in the right direction for our community.”
