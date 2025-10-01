Baldwin Football Considering Independent Schedule After 25 Straight Losses, Citing Safety Concerns
The growing number of football programs choosing to play an independent schedule to rebuild their program may be increasing. A member of the Baldwin Whitehall School District Board of School Directors, Peter D. Giglione, posted a letter on X Wednesday afternoon that he submitted to be published in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The letter, which was written in response to a recent column criticizng the program for requesting mercy from opponents, laid out the possibility that Baldwin football would choose to elect to play an independent schedule instead of competing in Class 5A. The Highlanders have around 30 players on the roster this year.
Baldwin’s Struggles Mount
Baldwin has lost 25 consecutive games. The Highlands have been outscored by an average margin of 54-8 this season. Baldwin (0-6) has only scored 45 points and has been shut out twice.
“Unfortunately, in our opinion, that means we have no other choice but to consider moving our football program from the WPIAL and change to independent status,” said the letter, which was signed by the entire board of directors. “Until the rulemakers accep the fact that programs like ours are not sustainable under the current rules, we’ll be perpetually stuck in this pattern. If the PIAA and WPIAL truly care about player safety, they must address this problem immediately.”
Board Cites Player Safety and Classification Issues
The letter laid out a number of concerns. Baldwin is concerned with how the state classifies team for football. The letter said that the program hired a new coaching staff three years ago, but saw the numbers quickly fade.
Response to Local Criticism
The board of directors was also disappointed their program had drawn criticism in the local media, when similar situations have popped up this fall and other schools didn't draw the same response.
The Independent Six
Six teams across Southwestern Pennsylvania football currently play independent schedules and aren’t eligible for the PIAA playoffs. Four of these programs -- Albert Gallatin, Brownsville, Connellsville and Uniontown -- are in Fayette County.
Butler attempted to leave the WPIAL and join District 10. The WPIAL fought the decision in court and ultimately got an agreement from Butler that the Golden Tornado would have to play an independent schedule and wouldn’t be eligible for the District 10 playoffs.
Carrick, a Pittsburgh City League school, also plays an independent schedule.
