Belle Vernon Chases First WPIAL Title Since 1978 as Retiring Coach Joe Salvino Seeks a Storybook Finale
Belle Vernon boys basketball Joe Salvino will have an opportunity to ride off into the sunset with another WPIAL boys basketball championship. Salvino, 73, announced his retirement following this season and has collected six district championships during his 43-year coaching career.
The top-seeded Leopards earned a trip to Petersen Events Center this weekend to face No. 2 North Catholic for the Class 4A championship. Belle Vernon (20-4) hasn’t won a WPIAL championship since 1978.
Salvino started his coaching career at Monessen in 1984 and has won 743 games. Salvino led the Greyhounds to state championships in 1988 and 1989.
While serving as Monessen’s coach, Salvino won the WPIAL in 1995, 2001, 2002, 2011, 2015 and 2017.
Salvino guided the Leopards to the 2020 WPIAL championship game, where they lost to Highlands.
The Leopards have won 14 consecutive games since a 71-57 loss to Deer Lakes on Dec. 27. However, Belle Vernon was forced to play short-handed against the Lancers, missing four players due to suspension.
Once the Leopards reached the playoffs, they showed their mental toughness. Belle Vernon survived a tough battle with Elizabeth Forward in the first round, winning 55-51.
In the semifinals against Avonworth, Belle Vernon had to survive a buzzer-beater attempt to avoid being sent home. Trevor Kovatch scored 17 points for the Leopards in the semifinals.
Belle Vernon also has a 2,000-point scorer on the roster in Zion Moore. He scored 14 points in the Leopards’ win over Avonworth.
Regardless of whether Belle Vernon beats North Catholic, Salvino’s team has already qualified for the state playoffs.
