High School

Belle Vernon Chases First WPIAL Title Since 1978 as Retiring Coach Joe Salvino Seeks a Storybook Finale

After 43 years and six district championships, 73-year-old Joe Salvino leads the Leopards’ 14-game win streak into a Class 4A showdown with North Catholic at Petersen Events Center

Josh Rizzo

Belle Vernon guard Trevor Kovatch, seen here in a game against Deer Lakes, scored 17 points on Saturday to help Belle Vernon reach the WPIAL Class 4A championship game for the first time since 2020. The Leopards outlasted Avonworth 57-56 in the semifinals.
Belle Vernon guard Trevor Kovatch, seen here in a game against Deer Lakes, scored 17 points on Saturday to help Belle Vernon reach the WPIAL Class 4A championship game for the first time since 2020. The Leopards outlasted Avonworth 57-56 in the semifinals. / Josh Rizzo

Belle Vernon boys basketball Joe Salvino will have an opportunity to ride off into the sunset with another WPIAL boys basketball championship. Salvino, 73, announced his retirement following this season and has collected six district championships during his 43-year coaching career. 

The top-seeded Leopards earned a trip to Petersen Events Center this weekend to face No. 2 North Catholic for the Class 4A championship. Belle Vernon (20-4) hasn’t won a WPIAL championship since 1978.

Salvino started his coaching career at Monessen in 1984 and has won 743 games. Salvino led the Greyhounds to state championships in 1988 and 1989.

While serving as Monessen’s coach, Salvino won the WPIAL in 1995, 2001, 2002, 2011, 2015 and 2017.

Salvino guided the Leopards to the 2020 WPIAL championship game, where they lost to Highlands.

Pennsylvani boys basketball Jude Minniti Belle Vernon
Belle Vernon forward Jude Minniti looks for room to maneuver during the Leopards' game with Deer Lakes in late December. The Leopards have won 14 straight games since they lost 71-57 to the Lancers. / Josh Rizzo

The Leopards have won 14 consecutive games since a 71-57 loss to Deer Lakes on Dec. 27. However, Belle Vernon was forced to play short-handed against the Lancers, missing four players due to suspension.

Once the Leopards reached the playoffs, they showed their mental toughness. Belle Vernon survived a tough battle with Elizabeth Forward in the first round, winning 55-51.

In the semifinals against Avonworth, Belle Vernon had to survive a buzzer-beater attempt to avoid being sent home. Trevor Kovatch scored 17 points for the Leopards in the semifinals.

Belle Vernon also has a 2,000-point scorer on the roster in Zion Moore. He scored 14 points in the Leopards’ win over Avonworth.

Regardless of whether Belle Vernon beats North Catholic, Salvino’s team has already qualified for the state playoffs.

--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo

Published
Josh Rizzo
JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

Home/Pennsylvania