Big plays lead Belle Vernon to PIAA Class 3A state title: Pennsylvania high school football 2023 rewind
As we get ready for the beginning of the 2024 Pennsylvania high school football season, we wanted to take a look back at 2023 to see how the season ended in each of the state’s six classes with a rewind recap of the state championship game.
In this edition, we will take a look at the 2023 PIAA Class 3A state championship game, which saw Belle Vernon win the state title with a 38-7 win over Northwestern Lehigh.
Belle Vernon 38, Northwestern Lehigh 7
Belle Vernon started fast and never looked back en route to winning the PIAA Class 3A state championship game 38-7 over Northwestern Lehigh.
With all eyes initially on Belle Vernon's Quinton Martin, Northwestern Lehigh elcted to avoid kicking to the Penn State commit on the opening kickoff. That opened the door for Anthony Crews, who was set up in front of Martin, and the 5-foot-9 junior not only walked through said door, but broke it down.
Crews caught the ball near his own sideline on the 22-yard-line, took a few steps to his right and started up the middle of the field, splitting defenders along the way. When he got to about the Northwestern Lehigh 30, he ran towards the left side of the field and went to the end zone untouched.
And then when Belle Vernon got the ball on offense for the first time, it was Crews again who electrified the crowd.
When an exchange between quarterback Braden Laux and Crews wasn't smooth on a jet sweep attempt, Crews was able to control of the ball after a couple of bobbles, reversed field, outraced everyone, juked a defender and dove into the end zone for a 62- yard touchdown.
"That's my play," Crews said. "I caught it and I have good vision. I saw it was there, so I cut it back and I was gone. I saw (the last defender) coming across 100 percent (before juking him). (I dove) just to make sure I got in there. I thought somebody was behind me."
Northwestern Lehigh could avoid Martin on the opening kickoff, but not when the Leopards had the ball on offense.
With Belle Vernon leading 21-7 midway through the third quarter, Martin took a handoff from Laux at the Northwesternb Lehigh 8-yard-line and ran what looked to be a direct line to the left sideline. But just before heading out of bounds, the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder cut it up field and was off to the races as he outran everyone up the sideline for a 92-yard score.
Martin had a team-high 133 yards on eight carries and 24 yards receiving on five catches. Crews only touched the ball three times but turned those touches into 147 total yards and two scores.
Laux and Jake Gedekoh each added rushing scores for the Leopards.
Northwestern Lehigh's score came on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Shane Leh to Landen Matson late in the second quarter.
2023 PIAA Class 2A state semifinal results
Belle Vernon 42, Hickory 16
Northwestern Lehigh 33, Wyomissing 24
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sblivepa