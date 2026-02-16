Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week - Feb. 17, 2026
The Pennsylvania state winter sports season is kicking into overdrive as the playoffs in nearly every sport are ready to take off. What this means is coaches and athletes will be under pressure to try and realize their dreams. Here’s a look at some of the best performances from the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Kayla Holman of West Chester East.
Vote on who you thought had the best week. Athletes are listed in alphabetical order by their last name. Voting concludes on Feb. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Logan Fanning, Old Forge Devils
Fanning scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Devils knock off Dunmore.
Brian Mallon, MaST Charter Panthers
Mallon scored 24 points to help the Panthers win their first Bicentennial Athletic League championship. The Panthers beat Church Farm, 59-47 at Morrisville High School.
Blake Marchinke, Cranberry Area Berries
Marchinke scored a team-high 15 points to help the Berries knock off Clarion to win the program’s first-ever Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference title.
Cortland Michaels, Lewisburg Green Dragons
Michaels scored a team-high 15 points to help the Green Dragons beat Southern Columbia to win the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference championship.
Brielle Parliman, Lehighton Indians
Parliman scored a game-high 18 points to help the Indians beat Notre Dame-Green Pond and win the first league title in school history.
Khalil Roberts, Central Dauphin Rams
Roberts made a layup with four seconds remaining to help Central Dauphin beat Bishop McDevitt and win the Mid-Penn Championship. Roberts finished with 13 points in the Rams’ win.
Santino Slaboda, Butler Golden Tornado
Slaboda set the school record for wins at Butler during his run to the 127-pound section title on Saturday. Slaboda, a Pitt commit, broke the previous record, which was held by Cole Baxter, who finished with 160. Slaboda is now 163-8 for his career and 35-1 this season.
Mimi Thiero, Quaker Valley Quakers
The Quakers rolled to a 50-36 win in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs last Friday. Thiero played a big role. She scored 30 points.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.