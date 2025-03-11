Carter Hoehn shows off knack for big moments during Seneca Valley's win in PIHL Class 3A Penguins Cup semifinals
NEVILLE ISLAND, Pa. — Carter Hoehn wasn't necessarily thinking about scoring a goal when the puck settled on his stick in overtime Monday night at the RMU Island Sports Complex.
The Seneca Valley junior defenseman wanted his shot to create a scramble in front of the net.
“I just put my head down and shot the puck,” Hoehn said. “I was hoping for rebounds, anything."
Hoehn’s shot sent the Raiders into delirium. His wrist shot went skidding along the ice and took a hop between Upper St. Clair goaltender Owen Laurent’s pads to give Seneca Valley a 3-2 overtime win in the Class 3A Penguins Cup semifinals.
“It was pure excitement and shock,” Hoehn said. “It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had.”
With the win, the Raiders returned to the PIHL’s final for the first time since 2022. Top-seeded Seneca Valley will meet South Fayette in the championship game next Monday at the UPMC Lemieux Complex.
Hoehn has a knack for big goals
Hoehn’s game-winning goal in the semifinals was only his third of the season. But it was his second overtime tally. Hoehn also netted an overtime winner on Oct. 17 against Peters Township.
Seneca Valley coach Tyler Mesisca said Hoehn is capable of flourishing in any situation.
“He’s been our best defenseman all year,” Mesisca said. “Here's come through on the power play and penalty kill. We trust him in all situations, so when the puck got on his stick, I knew something good was going to come out of it. I'm really happy to see he got that one because he deserves all the credit.”
Upper St. Clair and Seneca Valley had tough battles
The Panthers dragging the Raiders to overtime shouldn’t have caught anyone off guard. Upper St. and Seneca Valley played three times before their playoff meeting, twice in the regular season and once in the preseason Saint Margaret’s Tournament. All three games were settled with Seneca Valley winning by a goal.
During their playoff match, the Panthers limited Seneca Valley to 24 shots on goal. Panthers coach Dave Stock was happy with how they limited the Raiders’ scoring opportunities.
“I don’t think they had any,” Stock said. “I thought we did a nice job. It’s our strength against our strength, and we have good defenders on this team. Yeah, I’m pleased with the effort. They gave me everything I could ask for.
Upper St. Clair rallied twice to tie the game
The Raiders opened up the scoring when John Sroka III scored 82 seconds into the game. Jackson Gostic evened the game for Upper St. Clair later in the period. Neither team scored in the second period. During the third period, there was a chaotic final seven minutes.
Sroka scored on the power play to put Seneca Valley ahead 2-1. The Panthers evened the game less than two minutes later when Nevin Shegan Siniawski added an even-strength goal.
“We just have to take a deep breath on the bench,” Mesisca said. “We kind of got together and said we’re still in a good spot. We’re not down, we’re tied. We had the next-man-up mentality over the boards. They are such a resilient group.”
Upstart South Fayette up next
The seventh-seeded Lions upended North Allegheny in the second game of the doubleheader. South Fayette won 4-2 to move onto the final. Trevor Dalessandro scored twice for the Lions. Mason Imler and Robert Chiappetta added goals for South Fayette.
Anthony Lucas and Ed Schrer scored for the Tigers.
Hoehn is excited to play in the championship game for the first time.
“It’s amazing,” Hoehn said. “I remember watching (Seneca Valley) play when I was in eighth grade. It’s the coolest thing ever.”
--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo