High School

Carter Hoehn shows off knack for big moments during Seneca Valley's win in PIHL Class 3A Penguins Cup semifinals

The Raiders defenseman netted an overtime winner to help Seneca Valley get back to the championship game for the first time since 2022.

Josh Rizzo

The Seneca Valley hockey team swarms defenseman Carter Hoehn after he scored the overtime game winner Monday at the RMU Island Sports Center
The Seneca Valley hockey team swarms defenseman Carter Hoehn after he scored the overtime game winner Monday at the RMU Island Sports Center / Josh Rizzo

NEVILLE ISLAND, Pa. — Carter Hoehn wasn't necessarily thinking about scoring a goal when the puck settled on his stick in overtime Monday night at the RMU Island Sports Complex.

The Seneca Valley junior defenseman wanted his shot to create a scramble in front of the net. 

“I just put my head down and shot the puck,” Hoehn said. “I was hoping for rebounds, anything."

Hoehn’s shot sent the Raiders into delirium. His wrist shot went skidding along the ice and took a hop between Upper St. Clair goaltender Owen Laurent’s pads to give Seneca Valley a 3-2 overtime win in the Class 3A Penguins Cup semifinals.

“It was pure excitement and shock,” Hoehn said. “It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had.”

With the win, the Raiders returned to the PIHL’s final for the first time since 2022. Top-seeded Seneca Valley will meet South Fayette in the championship game next Monday at the UPMC Lemieux Complex.

Hoehn has a knack for big goals

Hoehn’s game-winning goal in the semifinals was only his third of the season. But it was his second overtime tally. Hoehn also netted an overtime winner on Oct. 17 against Peters Township.

Seneca Valley coach Tyler Mesisca said Hoehn is capable of flourishing in any situation.

“He’s been our best defenseman all year,” Mesisca said. “Here's come through on the power play and penalty kill.  We trust him in all situations, so when the puck got on his stick, I knew something good was going to come out of it. I'm really happy to see he got that one because he deserves all the credit.”

Pennsylvania hockey PIHL Seneca Valley Upper St. Clair
Seneca Valley forward Ethan Riffe grabs Upper St. Clair's Drew Lisak by the facemask during a scrum around the net during the team's Class 3A Penguins Cup semifinal Monday night at the RMU Island Sports center. The Raiders won 3-2 in overtime. / Josh Rizzo

Upper St. Clair and Seneca Valley had tough battles

The Panthers dragging the Raiders to overtime shouldn’t have caught anyone off guard. Upper St. and Seneca Valley played three times before their playoff meeting, twice in the regular season and once in the preseason Saint Margaret’s Tournament. All three games were settled with Seneca Valley winning by a goal.

During their playoff match, the Panthers limited Seneca Valley to 24 shots on goal. Panthers coach Dave Stock was happy with how they limited the Raiders’  scoring opportunities.

“I don’t think they had any,” Stock said. “I thought we did a nice job. It’s our strength against our strength, and we have good defenders on this team. Yeah, I’m pleased with the effort. They gave me everything I could ask for.

Penguins Cup Hockey Pennsylvania Seneca Valley Upper St. Clair
Upper St. Clair's Jackson Gostic celebrates with the crowd following his goal in the second period of a PIHL Class 3A Penguins Cup semifinal Monday night at RMU Island Sports Center. / Josh Rizzo

Upper St. Clair rallied twice to tie the game

The Raiders opened up the scoring when John Sroka III scored 82 seconds into the game. Jackson Gostic evened the game for Upper St. Clair later in the period. Neither team scored in the second period. During the third period, there was a chaotic final seven minutes.

Sroka scored on the power play to put Seneca Valley ahead 2-1. The Panthers evened the game less than two minutes later when Nevin Shegan Siniawski added an even-strength goal.

“We just have to take a deep breath on the bench,” Mesisca said. “We kind of got together and said we’re still in a good spot. We’re not down, we’re tied. We had the next-man-up mentality over the boards. They are such a resilient group.”

Upstart South Fayette up next

The seventh-seeded Lions upended North Allegheny in the second game of the doubleheader. South Fayette won 4-2 to move onto the final. Trevor Dalessandro scored twice for the Lions. Mason Imler and Robert Chiappetta added goals for South Fayette.

Anthony Lucas and Ed Schrer scored for the Tigers.

Hoehn is excited to play in the championship game for the first time.

“It’s amazing,” Hoehn said. “I remember watching (Seneca Valley) play when I was in eighth grade. It’s the coolest thing ever.”

--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo

feed

Published |Modified
Josh Rizzo
JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

Home/Pennsylvania