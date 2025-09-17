Eden/North Collins QB Brady Waring breaks New York State TD record
Senior quarterback Brady Waring was a large part of Eden North Collins’ thrilling victory against WNY Maritime/Tapestry in a Section VI football contest this past weekend.
The Buffalo News reported on Monday that Waring completed 23 of 35 passes for 435 yards and nine touchdowns in the Raiders’ 63-62 triumph over the Seahawks on Sept. 12.
“That was probably the best performance I’ve ever had,” Waring said via The Buffalo News. “Everything worked that night and it was really fun and exciting. That’s the type of potential our offense has. I remember watching Chiefs-Rams a few years ago and they scored over a hundred points. Having been a part of something like that, scoring over 120 points is crazy. We were scoring so much and I’m proud of my team.”
Waring’s passing TD total broke a single game New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA). The previous record was eight, which was set by seven different players.
According to the New York Sportswriters Association (NYSSWA), those seven players are as follows:
- Gary Castine (St. Joseph's in Buffalo) vs. Bishop Turner (Buffalo) in 1969
- Shawn Sweeney (Geneva) vs. Midlakes in 2012
- Dan Crowley (Seton Catholic in Binghamton) vs. Unadilla Valley in 2016
- Andy Davis (Whitney Point) vs. Watkins Glen in 2017
- Chapman Parker (Kingston) vs. Washingtonville in 2018
- Charlie McKee (Oceanside) vs. Farmingdale in 2018
- Jordan Heyman (Half Hollow Hills East) vs. Northport in 2023
NYSSWA’s list of single-game passing TD leaders can be found here.
The Raiders had a 26-16 lead against the Seahawks at the break. Eden/North Collins linebacker Hunter Esford solidified the win when he forced and recovered a fumble at WNY Maritime/Tapestry’s 30-yard line.
Waring’s top receivers in that game were the Nellis brothers – Isaiah and Silas. Isaiah had seven receptions for 222 yards and five TDs, while Silas finished with 10 catches for 148 yards and four scores.
“It was the wildest game I’ve ever coached, played or watched,” Eden/North Collins coach Charlie Karstedt said via The Buffalo News. When the final whistle blew, the relief was palpable, the exhaustion absolute. The game wasn’t just a win; it was a memory that will be talked about for years to come. As a coach, I told our guys, ‘Please never make us go through that again.’ That was just chaotic.”
The Raiders (2-0) face Kennedy on Friday at 7 p.m.
