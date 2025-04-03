Central Catholic High School (Pennsylvania) announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Keystone State and High School On SI Pennsylvania will share these as we see them.
Pittsburgh’s Central Catholic High School, coming off a 12-3 season that was good for the eighth spot in the state’s final 2024 High School on SI Poll, has announced its upcoming schedule.
The Vikings ran up against a buzzsaw in St. Joseph's Prep as they fell, 35-6, in the WPIAL Class 6A state championship game last season.
Central Catholic will face its customary daunting schedule in 2025, one that includes three teams that wound up in the 2024 High School on SI final poll and the campaign kicks off with two of them. On August 22 the Vikings will host La Salle College High School, which finished second in last year’s poll, in the second annual KDKA High School Football Kickoff Classic. In a battle of two Top 10 teams from a year ago, La Salle will be no picnic as the Explorers played eventual top-ranked St. Joseph’s Prep as tough as anyone last season, in dropping a 21-14 state playoff battle, after winning their first 10 games.
There’s no breather for the Vikings in week two as Pine-Richland High School, last year’s No. 10 team, comes knocking in another battle between a pair of top-10 teams from a year ago. On September 26, Central Catholic will face its third Top 25 team from a year ago when the Vikings make the 16-mile trek to face longtime Class 6A arch-rival North Allegheny High School.
Central Catholic 2025 Football Schedule
August 22 – La Salle College 7 p.m.
August 30 – Pine-Richland 7 p.m.
September 6 – Woodland Hills 7p.m.
September 12 – at Mt. Lebanon 7p.m.
September 19 – Hempfield 7 p.m.
September 26 – at North Allegheny 7 p.m.
October 3 –Shaler Area 7 p.m.
October 10 – Norwin 7 p.m.
October 17 – at Seneca Valley 7 p.m.
October 24 – Canon-McMillan 1 p.m.
