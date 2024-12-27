Final Top 25 Pennsylvania High School Football Rankings (12/27/2024)
The end of the 2024 Pennyslvania high school football season was a few weeks ago, but to close it out we wanted to bring to you our final set of rankings.
St. Joseph's Prep finished out the campaign as the state's top football program after defeating Central Catholic handily, 35-6, for the PIAA's Class 6A state championship.
We bring to you Pennyslvania's final set of top 25 high school football rankings, as we see it.
Final Top 25 Pennsylvania High School Football Rankings
1. St. Joseph's Prep (11-2)
Closing out the season with a dominating 35-6 rout of Central Catholic for the PIAA's Class 6A state championship put a perfect bow on the 2024 campaign.
2. La Salle (10-1)
Though La Salle's season ended way back on Nov. 9th, the Explorers played St. Joseph's Prep closer than anyone throughout the playoffs. La Salle fell 21-14 to SJP in early November.
3. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergrast (12-2)
Overcoming a couple losses during the regular, with the top teams ahead of them, Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergrast was able to cruise by Lampeter-Strasburg, 40-14, for the Class 4A crown.
4. Malvern Prep (8-2)
The Friars played one of the tougher regular season schedules of any team in the state and passed with flying colors. Picking up wins over Delbarton (New Jersey) and Gonzaga (Washington D.C.) were impressive for Malvern Prep.
5. Bishop McDevitt (14-2)
Led by Kentucky recruit Stone Saunders, the Crusaders just narrowly edged out Roman Catholic for the Class 5A state championship. An incredible season for Bishop McDevitt.
6. Imhotep Charter (10-2)
Losing to two national powers shows how tough of a schedule the Panthers had in 2024, with losses to East St. Louis and St. Joseph's Prep in the 6A playoffs.
7. Roman Catholic (11-5)
Roman Catholic didn't duck teams throughout the season and it nearly landed them the 5A state title, just narrowly losing 34-31 to Bishop McDevitt. Among their losses came against DeMatha, La Salle and St. Joseph's Prep.
8. Central Catholic (12-3)
The Vikings ran up against a buzzsaw in St. Joseph's Prep as they fell, 35-6, in the Class 6A state championship game.
9. Harrisburg (11-3)
The Cougars were right there on the doorstep of reaching the Class 6A state championship game, falling in the semifinals against Central Catholic, 38-33.
10. Pine-Richland (11-2)
It was a tough ending to the season for Pine-Richland as they fell in the Class 5A state semis to eventual state champion Bishop McDevitt, 28-14.
11. Peters Township (11-2)
Coming in right behind Pine-Richland is the team that lost to them in the round before the state semis, the Indians. Peters Township's season ended with a 20-9 loss in the 5A playoffs.
12. Downington West (13-2)
The Whippets were knocking on the door of trying to make the Class 6A state championship, but ended up falling to the eventual state champion St. Joseph's Prep, 36-7.
13. Lampeter-Strasburg (14-1)
Pioneers only loss of the season came at the very end in the Class 4A state title game to Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergrast, 40-14. Tough ending to what otherwise was a banner year for Lampeter-Strasburg.
14. State College (11-2)
The Little Lions easily could've been a one-loss team if not for a 7-6 loss to Harrisburg back in Week 3 of the regular season.
15. Upper St. Clair (11-1)
Not many teams ran the ball quite like the Panthers did this past season, as they compiled 3,152 yards and scored 23 touchdowns.
16. Bayard Rustin (13-2)
Hard to not have the Golden Knights in the top 20, with both losses coming to teams already on this list in Downington West and Central Catholic, which reached the 6A state title game.
17. Thomas Jefferson (14-1)
Tough pill to swallow for the Jaguars in falling just short of getting to the Class 4A state championship game.
18. Bethel Park (10-3)
The Black Hawks are another team that could've seen themselves easily with just one loss as they fell in contests to Peters Township and Upper St. Clair by a combined seven points.
19. North Allegheny (10-2)
Both losses on the season for the Tigers came against 6A state finalist Central Catholic.
20. Northwestern Leigh (16-0)
En route to the Class 3A state championship, the Tigers shut out five opponents before beating Avonworth, 36-33 in overtime.
21. Haverford School (7-3)
The Fords' three losses all came against state championship contending teams in La Salle, Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergrast and Malvern Prep.
22. Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (8-2)
Only two losses on the season came up against Malvern Prep and Haverford School.
23. Springfield (12-2)
Getting the nod at No. 23 is the Cougars, whom got hot towards the end of the season. Ended up falling to Bayard Rustin in the Class 5A playoffs, 34-2.
24. Parkland (11-3)
The Trojans were able to avenge a regular season loss to Emmaus in the 6A playoffs before being ousted by eventual state champion St. Joseph's Prep.
25. Troy (16-0)
We're going to give the Trojans some love after winning it all in the Class 2A state championship game. Troy averaged an eye-popping 50.1 points per game on offense.
