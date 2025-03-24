Chartiers Valley graduate Megan McConnell becomes Duquesne women's basketball teams all-time leader in steals
Chartiers Valley graduate Megan McConnell continues to climb the record book for the Duquesne women's basketball team. McConnell, a senior guard, scored 24 points, grabbed nine rebounds and recorded 6 steals in the Dukes' 73-66 win over Miami (Ohio) Sunday on the road during a second round Women's NIT game.
McConell's six steals allowed her to break a 12-year-old school record of 366 held by Jocelyn Floyd. McConnell now has 368 in her career.
By scoring 24 points, McConnell moved past Wumi Agunbiade and into second place on Duquesne's all-time scoring list. McConnell now has 1,784 points in her career.
Duquesne will play the winner of the Cleveland State/Coppin State in the Super 16 next weekend.
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo