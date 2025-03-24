High School

Chartiers Valley graduate Megan McConnell becomes Duquesne women's basketball teams all-time leader in steals

McConnell also moved into second place all-time on the Dukes' scoring list.

Josh Rizzo

Duquesne Dukes guard Megan McConnell (4) drives to the basket during the NCAA WNIT basketball game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
Duquesne Dukes guard Megan McConnell (4) drives to the basket during the NCAA WNIT basketball game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chartiers Valley graduate Megan McConnell continues to climb the record book for the Duquesne women's basketball team. McConnell, a senior guard, scored 24 points, grabbed nine rebounds and recorded 6 steals in the Dukes' 73-66 win over Miami (Ohio) Sunday on the road during a second round Women's NIT game.

McConell's six steals allowed her to break a 12-year-old school record of 366 held by Jocelyn Floyd. McConnell now has 368 in her career.

By scoring 24 points, McConnell moved past Wumi Agunbiade and into second place on Duquesne's all-time scoring list. McConnell now has 1,784 points in her career.

Duquesne will play the winner of the Cleveland State/Coppin State in the Super 16 next weekend.

--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo

Published
Josh Rizzo
JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

Home/Pennsylvania