Chris McNesby Steps Down at Roman Catholic After Legendary Coaching Run
A Storied Journey That Began on the Court at Roman Catholic
Chris McNesby’s Roman Catholic journey began in the fall of 1991 as a student-athlete and honor student. A four-year member of the basketball program, he helped lead the Cahillites to back-to-back Philadelphia Catholic League (PCL) championships in 1993 and 1994. After graduation, McNesby returned to Broad and Vine to assist his former coach, the legendary Dennis Seddon, before taking over as head coach in 2009.
A Legacy of Excellence as Head Coach
In two tenures leading the program, Coach McNesby guided the Purple and Gold to four PCL titles, three PIAA State Championships, and an overall record of 270-73, including a dominant 136-22 mark in Catholic League play. Beyond the wins and titles, McNesby’s coaching career has been defined by the development of young men on and off the court. He has mentored numerous collegiate and professional players, while consistently upholding the mission and values of Catholic High.
A Heartfelt Goodbye from McNesby
“I have a deep love for Roman Catholic High School. It has had a profoundly positive impact on my life, shaping me in ways that I will always be grateful for,” said McNesby in a school press release. “Serving as the head coach of Roman Catholic Basketball has truly been a dream come true—an opportunity to build lifelong friendships with so many incredible young men and dedicated staff members. Roman Basketball is more than just a program; it is a cornerstone of Philadelphia basketball tradition, and I have been honored to be a part of it.”
A New Chapter in the Private Sector
McNesby currently works as a financial advisor in the private sector and will continue his professional pursuits in that capacity.
A Thank You from the Roman Catholic Community
“On behalf of the entire Roman community, I want to thank Chris McNesby for his leadership, dedication, and deep love for Roman Basketball,” said President John A. Prendergast ’08. “Under Chris’ guidance, our student-athletes excelled academically, produced championships, and most importantly, they grew as Roman gentlemen committed to our core values of respect, resilience, and responsibility. Chris leaves behind a proud legacy and a strong foundation for the future. We wish him and his family nothing but continued success and blessings in the next chapter.”