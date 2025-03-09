Clairton guard Iyanna Wade wraps up career with 3,120 points, now puts focus on finding a college
CLAIRTON, Pa. — Iyanna Wade limped off the floor during her final high school basketball game Saturday afternoon at Paulette Bradford Memorial Gym. The Clairton girls basketball standout had nothing left after the Bears’ 61-46 loss to Saint Joseph Catholic Academy in the first round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs.
In addition to quarterbacking the offense, Wade attempted to take four charges to swing the momentum. Iyanna scored 24 points to move her into second place on the WPIAL’s all-time scoring list with 3,120 points.
“I definitely knew that coming into the game, win, lose or draw, this was my last home game,” Iyanna said. “So, I was definitely giving it all I got. I just wanted to go out there and make a statement. I played my hardest. That’s all I really could do in this situation.”
Iyanna’s dad, Carlton Wade, has had a front-row view of his daughter’s career as her coach. Clairton (19-6) bowed out of the state playoffs after reaching the WPIAL championship game for the first time in 20 years.
Carlton knows his daughter is due for a break.
“She’s worn out,” he said. “She’s tired. It’s so hard. I feel for the kid because every day she has to come out against box-and-ones and diamonds-and-twos. She did an excellent job. It’s just at a point now where she said it last week, she’s tired, and I get it.”
Iyanna, who averaged 40.8 points per game during the regular season, was the WPIAL scoring champion for the second consecutive season. She desires more clarity about her future.
Iyanna has offers from Central Connecticut State and Mount St. Mary’s, but is looking forward to having time to try and find a landing spot.
“I think it’s been up and down,” Iyanna said. “Sometimes, I’ve been told that I haven’t been getting the calls and offers that I wanted. But overall, it’s been coming in more. I definitely can’t wait to get the season over with and visit colleges to see where my next four years are going to be.”
The climb to 3,000 points started with a goal of 1,000
Iyanna’s ambition started before her freshman season. She asked her dad how many points she would need to average to reach 1,000 points.
Iyanna ended up hitting the milestone as a sophomore.
“She did say she wanted to get a thousand points,” Carlton said. “As the years went by, she averaged 23 her first year, 33 her second year and 40 and 40 after that. It wasn’t easy. I understand we play single A and double A basketball, but it wasn’t easy for the simple fact there are two or three people on her every game. A lot of coaches can say she only plays single-A, but she played single-A with two players on her.”
Her 24 points against Saint Joseph moved Iyanne to second on the WPIAL’s all-time scoring list, moving past Monessen graduate Charel Allen, who finished her career with 3,110 points.
Allen, a 5-foot-11 forward, played for Notre Dame before appearing in six games for the WNBA’s Sacramento Monarchs in 2008.
Monessen’s Gina Naccarato holds the all-time record in the WPIAL with 3,364 points. During Iyann’s junior year, Clairton’s team success increased. The Bears made the Class 2A state playoffs and knocked District 9 championship Redbank Valley in the first round.
“My goal was to get 1,000 points and win a championship,” Iyanna said. “I didn’t win a championship, but what I accomplished so far, I’m just proud of.”
A sign of the times?
Carlton Wade hoped the recruiting process would move faster for Iyanna. But he knows with how the NCAA has shifted over the past few seasons, traditional recruiting is a thing of the past. The transfer portal provides coaches more access to players with college experience.
High school recruits who don’t earn the top rankings or have the physical attributions have a tougher path.
“I believe going forward, it’s going to be tough for high school kids to go Division I,” Carlton said. “I think you are going to have to be a stud to get there. AAU is going to take a big hit. You have to be a four or five star kid to go to a good school. She’s dealt with it awesomely because she hasn’t shown much frustration. We’re being patient. We’re getting a few calls here and there. Whoever gets her is going to get an awesome player.”
Iyanna was happy to help the Bears reach the district champion game.
Now, she’s waiting for a call for where her next spot will be.
“Like my brother said, I probably overachieved to what everyone thought I would do,” Iyanna said. “I’m mad I couldn’t get another win to continue. For this to be my last game ever, I’m kind of sad a little bit. I don’t want to get sad, but this is mixed with a lot of emotions. I’m happy at the same time with how we fought.”
--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo