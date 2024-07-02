Council Rock South's Lexi Waring voted top performer at 2024 Pennsylvania (PIAA) softball state tournament
From June 3-14, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) held the annual softball state championship tournament with the state championship games played at Penn State’s Beard Field with DuBois Central Catholic, Neshannock, Harbor Creek, Blue Mountain, Thomas Jefferson and North Penn winning state titles.
We compiled a list of the top performers from the four rounds of the tournament and asked you to vote for the best.
Council Rock South's Lexi Waring took home the honors, capturing 45.66% of the more than 130,000 votes cast, beating out Blue Mountain's Marla Freiwald, who received 40.51% of the votes.
Waring threw a three-hit shutout with 11 Ks in a 1-0 win over Liberty in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs. In a 1-0 win over Warwick in the quarterfinals, she tossed a two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts. In the semifinals, she tossed a three-hit shutout with eight Ks in a 1-0 win over Downingtown East and also drew the walk in the seventh inning that led to the game’s only run. In a 1-0 loss to North Penn in the state championship game, she allowed the one run on just three hits and struck out seven.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sblivepa