Five takeaways from Day 2 of the 2025 PIAA Football Championships
The second day of the PIAA football championships saw some balance restored to the universe. Southern Columbia spent one year not at the top of the Pennsylvania high school football mountaintop. The Tigers drought would only last a year.
Southern Columbia corrected things Friday afternoon by knocking off Farrell 43-22 to win the Class 2A state crown, which was the 15th championship in program history.
In the nightcap, Roman Catholic earned revenge to make history in the 5A title game. A year after losing to Bishop McDevitt in the final, the Cahillites rolled by the Crusaders, 28-6.
Here are five takeaways from the games.
Farrell had nowhere to run
The Tigers collected another state championship thanks to excellent defense. Southern Columbia limited Farrell running back Juelz Johnson, who is going to Nebraska, to 18 yards on four carries.
Johnson was the leading rusher in Pennsylvania entering the game. The Steelers standout had piled up 2,287 yards and scored 35 touchdowns.
Farrell's offense scored 24 or more points in every game this season other than a season-opening loss to Hickory. Southern Columbia was the only other team to hold them under that total.
Beals delivered for Roman Catholic
Cahillites quarterback Semaj Beals capped a prolific passing career by tossing three touchdown passes. Beals passed for more than 8,000 yards and threw more than 30 touchdown passes in both his junior and senior seasons.
Beals threw two touchdown passes in the first half to help Roman Catholic deliver its first state championship. Beals finished with 231 passing yards.
Back on brand
Southern Columbia improved to 15-8 in championship games. The Tigers won seven consecutive 2A titles between 2017-23. Southern Columbia also won the 2A title in 2015.
The Tigers and Steelers met before in the finals. Farrell won both of those matchups when both schools were Class A in 1995 and 1996. Tigers coach Jim Roth, who took over the program in 1984, has a 521-74-2 record.
Southern Columbia won its first six championships while playing in Class A, with the last of those championships coming in 2006. The Tigers have won nine times since bumping up a classification.
All in the family
Grady Garcia rushed for a game-high 113 yards on 12 carries and scored three times for Southern Columbia. The Garcia family has a long history of success within the Tigers program. Grady is the youngest of four brothers to play for Roth.
Grady’s brothers all play football in college. Gaige Garcia played at Lehigh, Gavin played at Kent State, while Garrett played at Bloomsburg.
Cahilites didn’t play around
Roman Catholic was tripped up by Bishop McDevitt in the final last season. But the Cahillites defense was eager to make sure that things would go differently this season. Roman Catholic forced four turnovers, including two fumbles and two interceptions.
Roman Catholic opened the game with 28 unanswered points.