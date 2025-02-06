Former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman takes over as head coach at Seneca Valley (Pa.)
Former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Don Barclay taking over as the head coach for Seneca Valley football program has highlighted a busy coaching carousel this offseason. While the high school season has been done for two months, there has been plenty of action with new leaders taking over vacant positions.
Barclay, 35, is a Seneca Valley graduate who played at West Virginia in college. After leaving college, Barclay spent four years with the Packers and a season with the Lions after going undrafted. Barclay’s most productive season came in 2013, when he started 13 games for Green Bay.
Barclay is taking over for Ron Butschle, who resigned after he made eight starts during a second stint with the program. The Raiders finished 39-42 under Butschle, but missed the playoffs last season after finishing 3-7 in WPIAL Class 6A action.
Andrew Geisler Takes Over Shady Side Academy
Many of the changes this offseason have seen former graduates come back home. Andrew Geisler chose to come back and lead Shady Side Academy after working as Thiel’s defensive coordinator last season.
Geisler graduated from SSA in 2012 and played at Saint Vincent. During his coaching career, Giesler has worked at a number of different schools between the collegiate and prep ranks.
The Bulldogs were looking for a new coach after Chuck DiNardo resigned in the middle of last season. Dave Szlachetka took over as the interim coach.
The Bulldogs stumbled to a 2-8 record last season.
Stephen Honick Hopes to Bring Archbishop Carroll Stability
Replacing a long-time coach isn’t an easy task at any program. Archbishop Caroll hired its ninth head coach in program history when it brought back former quarter Stephen Honick to coach the squad this offseason. However, Honick will be the fourth man to lead the program since Dan Bielli retired in 2010.
Archbishop Carroll has turned in five consecutive losing seasons.
Tim Burchett Steps Down at Knoch
The Knoch Knights football program will be looking for another coach after Tim Burchett announced his resignation this week. Burchettt was 12-18 during his three seasons with the program. The Knights went 8-3 in 2023 before losing 37-20 to South Park in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
Knoch took a step backward last season, falling to 3-6 and missed the postseason.
Steve Wilmot Steps Down at Neshaminy
Ten years is a long time to spend with a program. Steve Wilmot decided it was time to move onto another challenge. Wilmot recently resigned from the program after finishing his career with a 64-42 record.
Neshaminy won Suburban One League National Conference championships in 2016 and 2017 during his tenure. In 2016, Neshaminy went 10-0 in the regular season and reached the District 1 Class 6A semifinals before losing.
Last season, Neshaminy went 6-5.
