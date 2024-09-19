Former prep Player of the Year charged with assaulting
According to a report by Lehighvalleynews.com's Pamela Sroka-Holzmann, former Bethlehem Catholic standout Kyle Justin Newell allegedly attacking and deploying a department-issued stun gun on two Bethlehem police officers.
Per Sroke-Holzmann's report, Justin Newell is facing assault charges after the alleged attack on multiple law enforcement officers.
Justin Newell, 37, is being charged with two counts felony aggravated assault; two counts felony disarming a law enforcement officer without lawful authorization; one count misdemeanor possessing an instrument of crime; four counts misdemeanor simple assault; and one count misdemeanor resisting arrest, according to the report.
Also in the report was that the former Bethlehem Catholic 2-sport star is currently is being held at Northampton County booking and is scheduled to be arraigned later Thursday afternoon before District Judge Daniel J. Finello Jr.
Justin Newell, who was also once the Express-Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year, played football at North Carolina State after his time at Bethlehem Catholic, in which he also held collegiate offers to play at Boston College, Maryland, Tennessee and Virginia.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivepa