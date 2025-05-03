Former South Allegheny football star remains in critical condition after PNC Park fall
According to a WTRF.com report, a former South Allegheny High School football star remains in critical condition following a fall at a Pittsburgh Pirates game earlier this week.
The former Gladiators' athlete is Kavan Markwood, who played college football for Wheeling University in 2023. Markwood, who played linebacker for Wheeling, graduated from South Allegheny in 2022 before heading off to college.
In the 2021 season for South Allegheny at running back, Markwood rushed for 647 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Per the report, Wheeling University released a statement regarding Markwoood:
“The Wheeling University Athletic Department is heartbroken to hear of the tragedy that occurred at PNC Park involving former Wheeling Football Player Kavan Markwood. Markwood was a valued member of our Cardinal family, playing with the Wheeling Football team for the 2023 season after transferring from Walsh. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kavan, his family, friends, and all his loved ones. Your Cardinals family is praying for a full and speedy recovery.”
Markwood fell over 20 feet from the stands when the Pirates faced off against the Chicago Cubs, which the fall took place in the seventh inning of the Major League Baseball (MLB) game.
“Even though it’s 350 feet away or whatever it is, I mean the fact of how it went down and then laying motionless while the play is going on, I mean Craig saw it, I saw it. We both got out there,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said via a WTRF.com report. “I think the umpires saw it because of the way it kicked. It’s extremely unfortunate. That’s an understatement.”
