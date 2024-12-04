Harrisburg Rallies to Support Dismissed Susquehanna Township Football Coach Joe Headen
A community in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania is coming together in an effort to retain a high school football coach’s role.
On Monday, PennLive reported that longtime Susquehanna Township head football coach Joe Headen was dismissed from the position.
Officials from Susquehanna Township School District posted on its website that Headen’s head coaching position became available on Nov. 27. The deadline to apply for the position is this Friday.
Since then, the Susquehanna Township football community has expressed overwhelming support for Headen.
Members of the football team and the community supporters overflowed Tuesday’s Susquehanna Township Board of Education meeting to rally around Headen, and in the hopes that the board would consider reversing the district’s decision, PennLive reported.
The move by STSD prompted a Change.org petition in support of Headen. As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition has received over 3,000 signatures.
Headen was the head coach in the Susquehanna Township football program for over 20 years. His two decades at the helm have resulted in over 120 victories, including more than a dozen playoff wins.
Susquehanna Township compiled an 8-3 record during the 2024 season. The team’s campaign came to an end following a loss to Twin Valley in the District III 4A quarterfinal round.
After Headen spoke with school officials on Nov. 27, the coach notified players and parents of his dismissal on Dec. 2.
The STSD administration provided a statement on Monday about the open position:
“The district has posted the position of Head Football Coach for the 2025-2026 season. We are grateful to Coach Headen for his years of service and the positive impact he has had on our football program. Coach Headen is welcome to apply for the position, along with other candidates, as part of the district’s commitment to ensuring a thorough selection process. We appreciate the support of our community as we take this step forward and remain focused on providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes.”