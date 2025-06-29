High School

Imhotep Charter Releases 2025 Football Schedule

The Panthers, who were the PIAA Class 5A champions in 2023, will open the season with a difficult test against Harrisburg

Imhotep Charter football players celebrate winning the 2023 PIAA Class 5A state championship over Peters Township.
Imhotep Charter football players celebrate winning the 2023 PIAA Class 5A state championship over Peters Township. / Paul Burdick, SBLive Sports

The Imhotep Charter football team will seek more victories when it opens the 2025 season at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 on the road against Harrisburg. Opening with Harrisburg will be a good test for Imhotep. Harrisburg reached the PIAA 6A semifinals last season before losing to Pittsburgh Central Catholic.

The Panthers finished last season 11-2, falling to eventual PIAA Class 6A champion St. Joseph’s Prep in the District 12 championship game.

Imhotep Charter has won two state championships in program history. The Panthers last won Class 5A in 2023 when they knocked off Peters Township.

2025 Imhotep Charter Football Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 23 at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 30 EAGLE ACADEMY (N.Y.), 7:30 p.m

Friday, Sept. 5 at Dematha (Md.), 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12 at Malvern Prep, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20 NORTHEAST, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27 at Washington, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4 WEST PHILADELPHIA, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11 GRATZ, 3 P.M.

Friday, Oct. 17  at Lincoln, 3 p.m.

