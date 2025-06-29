Imhotep Charter Releases 2025 Football Schedule
The Imhotep Charter football team will seek more victories when it opens the 2025 season at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 on the road against Harrisburg. Opening with Harrisburg will be a good test for Imhotep. Harrisburg reached the PIAA 6A semifinals last season before losing to Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
The Panthers finished last season 11-2, falling to eventual PIAA Class 6A champion St. Joseph’s Prep in the District 12 championship game.
Imhotep Charter has won two state championships in program history. The Panthers last won Class 5A in 2023 when they knocked off Peters Township.
2025 Imhotep Charter Football Schedule
Saturday, Aug. 23 at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 30 EAGLE ACADEMY (N.Y.), 7:30 p.m
Friday, Sept. 5 at Dematha (Md.), 7:00 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 12 at Malvern Prep, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20 NORTHEAST, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27 at Washington, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4 WEST PHILADELPHIA, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11 GRATZ, 3 P.M.
Friday, Oct. 17 at Lincoln, 3 p.m.
