Investigation reveals ‘student-on-student’ assault occurred in Cheltenham (PA) high school football locker room
An external investigation into a serious locker room incident that took place back in September within Cheltenham High School’s football program is now complete, but several individual student cases under Title IX and school discipline are still ongoing, according to a recent report from local news outlets, including Philadelphia.com.
Here are the key developments in this troubling situation affecting the Philadelphia-area school.
Assault Confirmed in the Locker Room
In a letter sent to the Cheltenham community, Superintendent Dr. Brian Scriven announced that the independent hazing probe has wrapped up.
The investigation verified that a student-on-student assault occurred in the football locker room on September 3, 2025. Shockingly, about 19 students witnessed the incident, with none stepping in to stop it-and several actively participating. Even more shockingly, a number of students even recorded the assault on their phones.
Deep Issues with Supervision and Culture
Beyond the assault itself, the report highlighted serious failures by the coaching staff and program, including:
- Inadequate supervision of students in the locker room
- A failure to make student safety a top priority
- No meaningful discussions with players about anti-bullying or hazing prevention
- A lack of credibility from many people interviewed
- An overall toxic and negative culture within the current football team
While a widespread pattern of hazing wasn’t fully proven, these findings painted a troubling picture of the program.
Parents first learned about the allegations in October 2025, leading to the immediate cancellation of the rest of the 2025 football season. At a tense community meeting in November, families demanded answers about the probe and the shutdown.
Lena Edwards, whose son graduated last year but who remains connected to the district, shared her thoughts with Philadelphia.com:
“My heart still goes out to the child and his parents. It affects everyone. So, it’s an unfortunate situation and we just pray and trust in the process... But for the 12th grade class this year, I just felt bad for them being affected by it.”
Path Forward: Major Overhaul Required
Superintendent Scriven outlined several recommendations to rebuild the program before any future seasons can happen. Initial steps include:
- Hiring new, highly qualified coaches who prioritize positive, responsible leadership
- Strengthening supervision rules and incident-reporting procedures
- Creating or adopting clear training materials on conduct standards for both students and staff
Scriven emphasized that the 2026 season will only happen if the district can hire the right coaching team and if parents, students, and staff fully commit to addressing the issues. He noted that uninvolved students will be especially key toward rebuilding a healthier culture.
Ongoing Investigations amid an Uncertain Future
While the main hazing review is done, individual disciplinary and Title IX matters involving specific students continue. Outcomes could affect whether certain players are eligible for football next season or face additional consequences.
The Cheltenham Township Police Department and Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office are also still investigating the incident.
The future of Cheltenham High School football remains uncertain as the community works through this difficult chapter.