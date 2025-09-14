Jett Harrison, son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, steals the show in blue-chip performance
Against a St. Frances Academy squad stocked with blue-chip recruits, St. Joseph’s Prep sophomore wide receiver Jett Harrison proved Saturday night that he isn’t just next-up.
He’s already here.
Harrison, 6-foot-1, 175-pounds and the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison and younger brother of Ohio State star and Arizona Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., scored four touchdowns in the Hawks’ 34-26 loss and added a highlight-reel one-handed catch across midfield late in the fourth quarter, keeping alive what was nearly a game-tying drive.
Even in the loss, his play made you say, "Wow."
Coming into the game against the National No. 4, Harrison was already highly regarded. Rivals ranks him as the No. 6 overall sophomore and the No. 2 wide receiver in the Class of 2028, and Saturday’s game against a roster filled with four- and five-star recruits across from him showed he can deliver on that billing.
Harrison’s night started with a bang. On his first score, he took a quick slant from quarterback Charlie Foulke, shrugged off two tacklers, and bolted 76 yards to tie the game 7-7 just four minutes into the first quarter. Right before halftime, he found space in the back of the end zone on a scrambling Foulke throw to cut St. Frances’ lead to 21-14.
In the third quarter, Harrison hauled in an 11-yard strike to keep the Hawks within striking distance at 34-20, facing a defense that included Division I-bound stars like five-star safety and Alabama commit Jireh Edwards - who had two picks in the game.
He wasn't done. He had another electrifying play in the fourth quarter.
On fourth down, Harrison leaped between two defenders, Mossing them both, and raced untouched 47 yards for a touchdown, cutting the deficit to 34-26. Later, on a crucial third-and-long from midfield, he made a one-handed grab and absorbed a crushing hit while keeping a potential game-tying drive alive.
The Hawks ultimately fell short, but Harrison’s performance kept St. Joseph’s competitive throughout the night.
His four touchdowns came in a variety of ways - long slant-and-run, red-zone scramble route, intermediate strike, and the spectacular Moss play - each making it hard to believe he's only beginning his sophomore season.
His brother, Marvin Jr., is a believer. In a quote recently posted by High School on SI, he praised Jett's abiities.
“Jett is definitely more talented than I ever was at that age,” Harrison Jr. said. “He started early with routes with my dad.
“I’m super excited to see how he comes along,” he added. “It’s gonna be very scary to see how he progresses.”
Saturday’s game proved that.
Beyond this single game, Harrison’s rise continues. Already a four-star recruit drawing interest from multiple Power Five programs, including his first offer from - you guessed it - Ohio State, his play proves he isn’t just riding a family name. Every catch, touchdown, and highlight moment reinforced that he belongs among the nation’s elite.
Against a nationally ranked opponent loaded with elite talent, Harrison played like a seasoned veteran. Even in defeat, the sophomore delivered a breakout, statement performance, making clear that the Harrison legacy isn’t finished - the next chapter is already underway.
Jett Harrison is here.