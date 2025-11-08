High School

Kemon Spell’s 331-Yard Performance Powers McKeesport Past Thomas Jefferson, Breaks School Rushing Record

Five-star running back Kemon Spell is back at full strength, leading McKeesport to a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal win and breaking the school’s all-time rushing record as the Tigers prepare for a rematch with powerhouse Aliquippa

Josh Rizzo

McKeesport's Kemon Spell, seen here playing against Aliquippa in the 2023 WPIAL Class 4A title game at Acrisure Stadium. Spell broke the Tigers' rushing record Friday night and will get another shot against Aliquippa at Pine-Richland next Saturday.
McKeesport's Kemon Spell, seen here playing against Aliquippa in the 2023 WPIAL Class 4A title game at Acrisure Stadium. Spell broke the Tigers' rushing record Friday night and will get another shot against Aliquippa at Pine-Richland next Saturday. / Michael Longo/For BCT / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kemon Spell had injury issues that looked like it may haunt what should have been a promising season for the McKeesport football team. But the five-star running back has gotten healthy and spent the last few weeks bowling over everyone in front of him.

Spell Returns to Form in Dominant Quarterfinal Win

Spell piled up 331 yards and scored three times to help McKeesport beat Thomas Jefferson 28-3 in a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal at Chartiers Valley High School. Spell's rushing total allowed him to break the Tigers' rushing career record.

McKeesport's record was previously held by 2006 graduate Travis McBride, who finished with 3,458.

The win allowed the Tigers to move onto the WPIAL championships game for the third consecutive season. McKeesport will play Aliquippa, which beat the Tigers 35-21 in 2023.

The Quips limited Spell to 55 yards on 11 carries in that game. McKeesport hasn't won a WPIAL title since it won both the district and state crowns in 2005.

Spell helped flip the script

The playoff game with Thomas Jefferson Friday night was the second meeting between the Mon Valley rivals this season. The Jaguars beat McKeesport 16-7 on Sept. 5 in McKeesport. But Spell was only available to play three snaps in that game.

With Spell, McKeesport's offense sputtered. The Tigers had a hard time in games where Spell was limited. McKeesport opened the season with a 2-3 record, including losses to 5A opponents Peters Township and Upper St. Clair.

Kemon Spell became McKeesport's (Pa.) career rushing leader with a 311-yard effort in a WPIAL playoff win over Thomas Jeffers
Kemon Spell became McKeesport's (Pa.) career rushing leader with a 311-yard effort in a WPIAL playoff win over Thomas Jefferson. / NFHS Network

Finding the right place

Spell, the top-ranked running back in the Class of 2027, chose to decommit from Penn State after James Franklin was dismissed as coach. However, Spell had indicated before the termination was official that he may want to keep his options open.

Spell has continued to shine on the field when he was available this season. During the season opener against Delaware Valley, Spell scored five touchdowns.

Trying to beat the Quips

Aliquippa was supposedly having a down season this year. The Quips were also supposed to be without Yale commit Marques Council Jr. in the postseason. However, Aliquippa's quarterback returned and the Quips are back to business.

Aliquippa knocked off No. 2 Trinity in the quarterfinals and No. 3 New Castle in the semifinals. Aliquippa will be eager to try and slow down Spell. Aliquippa is the most successful program in WPIAL history, collecting 20 championships.

McKeesport has won four WPIAL championships, including in state championship years in 1994 and 2005.

--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo

Published |Modified
Josh Rizzo
JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

Home/Pennsylvania