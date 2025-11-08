Kemon Spell’s 331-Yard Performance Powers McKeesport Past Thomas Jefferson, Breaks School Rushing Record
Kemon Spell had injury issues that looked like it may haunt what should have been a promising season for the McKeesport football team. But the five-star running back has gotten healthy and spent the last few weeks bowling over everyone in front of him.
Spell Returns to Form in Dominant Quarterfinal Win
Spell piled up 331 yards and scored three times to help McKeesport beat Thomas Jefferson 28-3 in a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal at Chartiers Valley High School. Spell's rushing total allowed him to break the Tigers' rushing career record.
McKeesport's record was previously held by 2006 graduate Travis McBride, who finished with 3,458.
The win allowed the Tigers to move onto the WPIAL championships game for the third consecutive season. McKeesport will play Aliquippa, which beat the Tigers 35-21 in 2023.
The Quips limited Spell to 55 yards on 11 carries in that game. McKeesport hasn't won a WPIAL title since it won both the district and state crowns in 2005.
Spell helped flip the script
The playoff game with Thomas Jefferson Friday night was the second meeting between the Mon Valley rivals this season. The Jaguars beat McKeesport 16-7 on Sept. 5 in McKeesport. But Spell was only available to play three snaps in that game.
With Spell, McKeesport's offense sputtered. The Tigers had a hard time in games where Spell was limited. McKeesport opened the season with a 2-3 record, including losses to 5A opponents Peters Township and Upper St. Clair.
Finding the right place
Spell, the top-ranked running back in the Class of 2027, chose to decommit from Penn State after James Franklin was dismissed as coach. However, Spell had indicated before the termination was official that he may want to keep his options open.
Spell has continued to shine on the field when he was available this season. During the season opener against Delaware Valley, Spell scored five touchdowns.
Trying to beat the Quips
Aliquippa was supposedly having a down season this year. The Quips were also supposed to be without Yale commit Marques Council Jr. in the postseason. However, Aliquippa's quarterback returned and the Quips are back to business.
Aliquippa knocked off No. 2 Trinity in the quarterfinals and No. 3 New Castle in the semifinals. Aliquippa will be eager to try and slow down Spell. Aliquippa is the most successful program in WPIAL history, collecting 20 championships.
McKeesport has won four WPIAL championships, including in state championship years in 1994 and 2005.
