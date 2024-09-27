Kentucky commit Stone Saunders breaks Pennsylvania's career passing TD record
One season after Steelton-Highspire quarterback Alex Erby set Pennsylvania's all-time career record for passing touchdowns, Bishop McDevitt 4-star QB Stone Saunders, a University of Kentucky commit, has broken that mark.
In the first minute of McDevitt's Friday night contest with winless Altoona, Saunders connected with Dominic Diaz-Ellis for a 40-yard touchdown pass to give his team a 7-0 lead. It was the 177th career touchdown pass for Saunders, after he tied the previous state record, of 176, last week against Carlisle.
Later in the first quarter, Saunders added TD pass number 178 with a 4-yard flip to Jontai Quick. Bishop McDevitt is currently leading the contest, 21-7, at halftime.
Saunders is one of only three Pennsylvania passers to eclipse 11,000 career yards and he is eying Erby's place at the top of that record. Erby finished his career with 13,562 yards.