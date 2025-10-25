High School

Kicker returns his own blocked field goal for game-winning score against rival

Plum's C.J. Hart carries the ball during the Mustangs' season-opening win over Franklin Regional in August. The Mustangs won a wild game against rival Penn Hills Friday night to put themselves in position for a WPIAL Class 5A wild card. / Josh Rizzo

Plum kicker Austin Kolanowski was hoping to kick a 24-yard field goal to give his Mustangs a win and a shot at earning a WPIAL Class 5A Wild Card spot.

Instead, he scored the game-winning touchdown.

After his kick was blocked, Kolanowski scooped up the loose ball and was lost in a mass of his teammates and defenders as the pile drifted toward the endzone.

He ended up in the endzone, giving Plum the win as time expired, as shown on a video from the Penn Hills Football Network.

The kick starts at the 2:47.44 mark.

The Mustangs' 20-14 win over Penn Hills was their first over their neighbor since 2014.

Playoffs were at stake

The Indians (3-7, 2-3) could have clinched a playoff spot with a win over Plum.

Had Penn Hills won the game, the Indians would have created a three-way tie for second place with Shaler and North Hills to grab a postseason spot.

Plum (5-5, 2-3) wasn't in a position to earn an auto bid with a win.

Instead, the Mustangs needed to upend Penn Hills and then await the committee's decision.

Penn Hills led at halftime

The Indians built a 14-7 lead at halftime behind touchdowns from Richard Littlejohn and Michael Ford.

Plum tied the game in the third quarter when Cam Wilson caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from John Nonnenberg.

Plum had a wild ride this season

The Mustangs opened the season by winning two of their first three games, then hit a rough patch.

Plum lost four straight games to fall to 2-5. First against Shaler, then Pine-Richland, followed by Penn-Trafford and North Hills.

But Mustangs didn't fold.

Plum beat up on Fox Chapel 35-0 to stop the streak on October 10.

Since then, the Mustangs have fought their way into a three-game winning streak to even their record following the victory over Penn Hills.

Deja Vu for Penn Hills?

This is the second time the Indians lost a game on a last-second field goal they blocked, which ended up being returned for a score against them.

It also happened in 2022 against Central Catholic:

