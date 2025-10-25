Kicker returns his own blocked field goal for game-winning score against rival
Plum kicker Austin Kolanowski was hoping to kick a 24-yard field goal to give his Mustangs a win and a shot at earning a WPIAL Class 5A Wild Card spot.
Instead, he scored the game-winning touchdown.
After his kick was blocked, Kolanowski scooped up the loose ball and was lost in a mass of his teammates and defenders as the pile drifted toward the endzone.
He ended up in the endzone, giving Plum the win as time expired, as shown on a video from the Penn Hills Football Network.
The kick starts at the 2:47.44 mark.
The Mustangs' 20-14 win over Penn Hills was their first over their neighbor since 2014.
Playoffs were at stake
The Indians (3-7, 2-3) could have clinched a playoff spot with a win over Plum.
Had Penn Hills won the game, the Indians would have created a three-way tie for second place with Shaler and North Hills to grab a postseason spot.
Plum (5-5, 2-3) wasn't in a position to earn an auto bid with a win.
Instead, the Mustangs needed to upend Penn Hills and then await the committee's decision.
Penn Hills led at halftime
The Indians built a 14-7 lead at halftime behind touchdowns from Richard Littlejohn and Michael Ford.
Plum tied the game in the third quarter when Cam Wilson caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from John Nonnenberg.
Plum had a wild ride this season
The Mustangs opened the season by winning two of their first three games, then hit a rough patch.
Plum lost four straight games to fall to 2-5. First against Shaler, then Pine-Richland, followed by Penn-Trafford and North Hills.
But Mustangs didn't fold.
Plum beat up on Fox Chapel 35-0 to stop the streak on October 10.
Since then, the Mustangs have fought their way into a three-game winning streak to even their record following the victory over Penn Hills.
Deja Vu for Penn Hills?
This is the second time the Indians lost a game on a last-second field goal they blocked, which ended up being returned for a score against them.
It also happened in 2022 against Central Catholic:
